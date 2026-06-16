AppViewX Launches Agent Identity Security to Govern Agents for the AI and Quantum Era





NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX today announced Agent Identity Security, a new product within the AppViewX platform that discovers, governs, secures, and monitors AI agents across the entire enterprise.

Agent Identity Security extends AppViewX's platform, built on a decade of machine identity and PKI expertise, into AI agent security, giving CISOs and their teams a single control plane for every machine and agent identity in their environment.

The Converging Threats: Agentic AI and Quantum Computing

Two megatrends are colliding inside the enterprise simultaneously right now. AI agents are proliferating at unprecedented speed, acting autonomously on sensitive systems and data with broad access and minimal supervision. This creates a new and urgent attack surface: ungoverned agent identities that act without human oversight, improperly use privileged access, and violate compliance policies, which expose organizations to security and compliance risks.

At the same time, the quantum computing threat to today’s cryptographic security approaches is forcing every enterprise to rethink how they establish digital trust. The technologies and techniques most organizations rely on today were built for a human-centric world before AI agents emerged. They were not designed for the authentication and authorization demands that machines and agents create, and especially not for a post-quantum environment. Post-quantum-ready PKI and certificate lifecycle management are critical pieces of the answer, but the scale and complexity of what enterprises now face require a different solution.

“AI agents have become the largest workforce most enterprises never hired, operating autonomously across sensitive infrastructure with broad access and minimal oversight,” said Archit Lohokare, CEO of AppViewX. “This new class of identity will lead to incredible innovation if governed appropriately for the post-quantum era. Agent Identity Security gives enterprises the visibility, governance, and threat detection to deploy AI agents at scale, without trading speed for security.”

Introducing Agent Identity Security: Built for the Agentic Enterprise

Agent Identity Security is built on AppViewX’s established machine identity and PKI foundation, empowering users with AI-native capabilities purpose-built for the unique challenges of autonomous AI agents such as managing an AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM), governing MCP tools, and securing non-deterministic behavior:

Agent Inventory and Risk Insights: Provides visibility into every agentic platform to surface all agents, their LLMs, MCP tools, credentials, and configured identities. Helps eliminate shadow AI blind spots with a unified view of every agent in the environment, and a centralized AIBOM that security teams can operationalize.

Provides visibility into every agentic platform to surface all agents, their LLMs, MCP tools, credentials, and configured identities. Helps eliminate shadow AI blind spots with a unified view of every agent in the environment, and a centralized AIBOM that security teams can operationalize. Policy-Based Agent Identity Governance: Supports organizational and regulatory policy coverage across the entire AI agent estate, including NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, SOC 2, and SEC Cyber Disclosure. Continuously assesses agent posture, detects configuration drift, and produces audit-ready compliance evidence for boards, regulators, and cyber insurance carriers.

Supports organizational and regulatory policy coverage across the entire AI agent estate, including NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, SOC 2, and SEC Cyber Disclosure. Continuously assesses agent posture, detects configuration drift, and produces audit-ready compliance evidence for boards, regulators, and cyber insurance carriers. Adaptive Agent Access: Provides fine-grained, task-based access policies that limit agents to only the tools and data required for their specific function. Least-privilege controls are enforced at the agent identity level to reduce over-permissioning and help prevent breaches, ensuring each agent can only access what its specific task requires. Integrates with existing PAM and IAM tooling for consistent enforcement.

Provides fine-grained, task-based access policies that limit agents to only the tools and data required for their specific function. Least-privilege controls are enforced at the agent identity level to reduce over-permissioning and help prevent breaches, ensuring each agent can only access what its specific task requires. Integrates with existing PAM and IAM tooling for consistent enforcement. Threat Detection: Identifies AI-based identity threats and anomalous agent behaviors in real time. Guardian Agent, the solution’s AI security companion, delivers context-aware intelligence and guided remediation, supporting risk management from initial detection through resolution. It is tailored to the user’s role and environment.





The AppViewX Advantage: One Solution, Complete Coverage

AppViewX brings a deep foundation in certificate lifecycle management and PKI, with an established customer base already operating at machine identity scale. Agent Identity Security extends that foundation into AI agent governance, combining discovery, risk, posture, access control, and real-time threat detection with an AI-native architecture. Together, they form the only identity security platform built for the AI and quantum era.

“Enterprises are deploying AI agents faster than they can govern them, and that identity security gap creates considerable business risk,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst, Omdia. “AppViewX is taking the right architectural approach with Agent Identity Security. Grounding agent governance in a native PKI foundation gives enterprises the cryptographic depth needed to tackle both the AI and the quantum computing challenge in one motion, rather than bolting on solutions after the fact.” “AI agents are a new identity group, and their rapid proliferation creates new risks for the enterprise. To reduce risk, we must monitor, audit, and control their privileged access to sensitive data and systems. We must ensure their lifecycle is automated and governed,” said John Barrow, CISO, JB Poindexter & Co. “I’ve been collaborating with the AppViewX team, and their innovative Agent Identity Security solution is the right response for reducing the risk of agents in the enterprise.”

Availability

Agent Identity Security is available today as a private preview for qualified enterprises. AppViewX will be showing the solution at Identiverse 2026. Organizations interested in private preview can visit appviewx.com or stop by the AppViewX booth (#947) at Identiverse to learn more.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is the only machine and agent identity security company built for the AI and quantum era, bringing together discovery, automation, control, and intelligence. The AVX Platform helps enterprises reduce risk by providing complete visibility and governance over every machine and AI agent identity, automating their lifecycle, controlling their access, and proving compliance at the speed business demands. Trusted by global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, and technology, AppViewX is recognized as a leader in the IDC 2026 MarketScape for Certificate Lifecycle Management and KuppingerCole’s 2025 Non-Human Identity Management Leadership Compass. For more information, users can visit appviewx.com.

Contact

AppViewX Media

media@appviewx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9d785db-6e76-45d6-a5c1-24f2808aa23f