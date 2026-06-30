AppViewX Launches Global Partner Program Amid Rising Demand for Machine and Agent Identity Security





NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Building on the momentum of its Agent Identity Security launch, AppViewX invests in partner success through enhanced enablement and co-selling support

AppViewX , the only machine and agent identity security company built for the AI and quantum era, today announced the launch of its first global Partner Program. The program represents a strategic investment in AppViewX’s channel ecosystem, providing the infrastructure, resources, and engagement framework needed to engage prospects and customers more effectively, deliver greater value, and maximize co-selling opportunities and profitability.

Organizations today are navigating increasingly complex machine and agent identity security challenges along with evolving cryptographic security requirements, making trusted advisors and solution providers critical to helping customers modernize their infrastructure. Designed to support a diverse ecosystem, the AppViewX Partner Program provides a transparent framework for engagement and collaboration that enables participants to scale their business, differentiate their services, capitalize on growing demand for machine and agent identity security solutions, and drive greater predictability and profitability.

"At AppViewX, we view our partners as a strategic extension of our business and a critical driver of customer success," said Stephen Tarleton, COO of AppViewX. "The launch of our Partner Program reinforces our commitment to building a partner-first ecosystem that creates meaningful opportunities for growth, strengthens collaboration, and enables our network to deliver greater value to customers worldwide."

AppViewX’s commitment to partners is already reflected in the way it engages the market. The new program formalizes that dedication through a scalable framework designed to strengthen collaboration, increase transparency, and create greater opportunities for mutual growth.

"Our focus is simple: create an environment where the entire ecosystem can win," said Troy Dankworth, VP of Global Channels and Partnerships at AppViewX. "We've built this program to provide a clear path for engagement, stronger alignment between our teams, and greater opportunities for partners to expand their go-to-market efforts and increase their profitability through deeper collaboration with AppViewX.”

As part of its broader investment in ecosystem success, AppViewX has introduced several new resources and programs designed to promote transparency, increase predictability, and empower partners to grow their business, including:

Ecosystem Rules of Engagement – Establishes best practices for collaboration, co-selling, and mutual accountability. The framework creates clear expectations for engagement while driving greater transparency, consistency, and predictability between AppViewX and its ecosystem.

– Establishes best practices for collaboration, co-selling, and mutual accountability. The framework creates clear expectations for engagement while driving greater transparency, consistency, and predictability between AppViewX and its ecosystem. Partner Portal – Provides an intuitive digital experience that reduces friction and streamlines collaboration. The platform serves as a centralized hub for enablement resources and will continue to expand with capabilities including pipeline management, campaign analytics, operational reporting, asset management, and partner planning.

– Provides an intuitive digital experience that reduces friction and streamlines collaboration. The platform serves as a centralized hub for enablement resources and will continue to expand with capabilities including pipeline management, campaign analytics, operational reporting, asset management, and partner planning. Partner Pre-Sales Enablement Curriculum – Equips partners with the knowledge and skills needed to engage customers more effectively through a combination of self-paced training, live workshops, and virtual instruction. Future enablement tracks will expand into post-sales and partner administration training.





These investments provide partners with the infrastructure, education, and support necessary to engage prospects more effectively, accelerate sales cycles, and maximize long-term profitability.

"As a center of excellence for cryptography and machine identity security, we need vendor partners who invest in us as much as we invest in them,” said Adel Haj, Managing Partner of Accutive Security. "AppViewX’s new Partner Program delivers clear rules of engagement, real pre-sales enablement, and a co-selling model built on transparency and predictability. It gives us the confidence to position AppViewX to our customers as they modernize machine and agent identity infrastructure for the AI and quantum era.”

The launch of the AppViewX Partner Program follows a period of significant momentum for the company, including its recent launch of Agent Identity Security, a new product that discovers, governs, secures, and monitors AI agents across the entire enterprise. The combination of continued product innovation and expanded channel investments reflects AppViewX’s commitment to helping customers address the evolving security challenges of the AI and quantum era while creating new opportunities for partners to grow alongside the company.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is the only machine and agent identity security company built for the AI and quantum era, bringing together discovery, automation, control, and intelligence. The AVX Platform helps enterprises reduce risk by providing complete visibility and governance over every machine and AI agent identity — automating their lifecycle, controlling their access, and proving compliance at the speed business demands. Trusted by global enterprises across financial services, healthcare, and technology, AppViewX is recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape for Certificate Lifecycle Management and KuppingerCole’s Non-Human Identity Management Leadership Compass. For more information, users can visit appviewx.com .

Contact

AppViewX Media

AppViewX

media@appviewx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3862b732-bf1f-4375-8097-0066de079fdf