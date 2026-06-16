



SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Solana blockchain continues to demonstrate its capacity for high-speed transaction settlement, and Solana Unchained is utilizing this performance to deploy a comprehensive suite of infrastructure protocols. Rather than focusing on speculative market movements, the project emphasizes building a functional utility layer where artificial intelligence and decentralized finance protocols operate within a unified, usage-driven economic framework. With the current public distribution phase advancing rapidly, the ecosystem is nearing a key operational milestone, as Phase 3 approaches its conclusion. Participants are currently engaging with the project as it develops the foundational software needed for long-term on-chain integration.

Accelerated Presale Metrics and Market Positioning

The public allocation of the native $UCHN token is currently active in Phase 3. The current entry point for participants is $0.09 per token, a structure that rewards early involvement before the next price adjustment. With only 2 days remaining before the cost shifts to $0.12, the platform is preparing for its final public exchange listing price of $0.50. To ensure market stability and prevent inflationary pressures, the total token supply remains strictly capped at 100,000,000 units. A 10% liquidity allocation is reserved and will be paired against USDC inside an on-chain lockup contract for 12 months, ensuring deep market depth at the moment of public generation.





B2B Software Development Kits and Enterprise Scaling

A primary differentiator for the platform is the development of a white-label infrastructure suite designed for enterprise and B2B integration. By offering a comprehensive open software development kit, the ecosystem allows third-party decentralized applications to tap into its existing security and commerce tools.

Developers can integrate the Commerce Protocol to enable instant checkout features within their own applications.

The Social Recovery SDK allows any Solana-based dApp to provide users with biometric key restoration.

The Inheritance Protocol framework can be embedded into external asset management platforms, allowing them to offer trustless estate planning to their own user bases.



"Our goal is to provide the infrastructure that enables other developers to solve the most complex problems in decentralized finance," stated an official project spokesperson. "By making our protocols accessible via an SDK, we allow the ecosystem to grow beyond our direct interface, turning our security tools into a standard for the wider blockchain space."

Token-Gated Governance and Protocol Revenue

The ecosystem utilizes a formal tier-based access model to ensure that active participants maintain control over the platform direction. The Governance tier, which requires a balance of 100,000 tokens, provides users with active voting rights on future development proposals and protocol adjustments. This model ensures that those with a long-term stake in the network hold the authority to guide its evolution.

Furthermore, the platform drives demand by ensuring that premium computational tools, such as the content automation and trading signal engines, require token commitments. As the user base grows, the increased demand for these features forces the native asset to circulate through the governance and utility tiers, creating a consistent requirement for the token regardless of external market cycles.

Security Compliance and Influencer Commentary

The project maintains a rigorous approach to transparency by ensuring that its architecture is verified through independent technical analysis. The core smart contract logic has been reviewed and validated by 3 separate blockchain analytics organizations, with complete audit findings available via Solidproof, Spywolf, and Cyberscope. Additionally, the development team has secured an official Spywolf KYC developer identity certificate to provide institutional-grade accountability.

These security standards have been noted by sector analysts who track the evolution of decentralized infrastructure. Independent coverage exploring the platform's long-term utility model has been provided by Crypto Dex World, Crypto Volt, and Crypto Leage. These creators often emphasize the utility of the standalone Unchained Wallet, highlighting how the integration of real-world commerce and security tools provides a unique entry point for both novice and professional participants.

Sustainability Through Fee-Backed Rewards

The platform rejects high-inflation models in favor of a reward structure sustained by organic activity. Rewards are funded directly by transaction fees from the AI tool suite, commerce purchases, and B2B protocol usage.





The locking vault provides an estimated annual percentage yield of 8% to 35%, depending on the duration chosen.

A 50% early withdrawal penalty acts as a deterrent for short-term speculation, redistributing forfeited rewards back to the long-term vault participants.

The system utilizes a built-in safety clause that adjusts reward levels if net protocol revenue fluctuates, maintaining economic stability.



Final Verdict

By prioritizing infrastructure scalability, enterprise-grade security, and a utility-based token economy, Solana Unchained offers a distinct approach to the current market cycle. As the platform transitions out of the current pricing phase, the focus remains on delivering the software tools required to bring decentralized technology into daily use.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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