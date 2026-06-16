Spur Enhances Monocle Session Enrichment with No-Code Cloudflare Integration to Accelerate Inline Traffic Enforcement

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Intelligence today announced new capabilities within Monocle Session Enrichment , enabling organizations of all sizes and maturity levels to gain new user session insights and accelerate their defensive efforts against growing anonymization threats.

As attackers increasingly rely on VPNs, residential proxies, mobile proxies, and other forms of traffic obfuscation, organizations need clearer ways to understand who is truly interacting with their applications and services. Recent Spur research found that only 30% of organizations fully understand the risks posed by anonymized IP activity, highlighting a significant visibility gap. The latest Monocle enhancements enable customers to move from visibility to action faster, adding granular service attribution and behavioral indicators that improve rules for smarter edge enforcement.

“Organizations know anonymized traffic is a growing challenge, but many still struggle to operationalize that intelligence,” said Alastair Parr, CTO of Spur. “These updates ensure that customers can implement inline enforcement in minutes, gain deeper visibility into user behavior, and quickly translate those insights into policy decisions that reduce risk.”

New Monocle Capabilities Help Teams Move From Visibility to Enforcement Faster

Designed to help organizations get more value from session enrichment, these enhancements make deployment faster, improve operational visibility, and provide greater control over how traffic intelligence is used across security, fraud, and trust workflows.

New capabilities include the following:

No-Code Cloudflare Integration Enables Inline Traffic Enforcement

Monocle now integrates directly with Cloudflare through a no-code deployment process that requires no engineering resources. Organizations can deploy Monocle inline with application traffic, configure where assessments are applied, and use policy decisions to allow or block requests in real time. A new monitor-only option also enables teams to evaluate traffic and refine policies before implementing enforcement actions. The Spur-Cloudflare integration makes inline traffic enforcement accessible without complex implementation, delivering value and a quick return on investment.

Advanced Analytics Improves Visibility Into User Sessions and Trends

New analytics capabilities deliver deeper visibility into user sessions, traffic composition, anonymous traffic types, policy decisions, geographic trends, and behavioral patterns. The centralized Explorer experience helps teams investigate activity, validate policies, and better interpret behavior and understand the impact of session enrichment across their environments.

Policy Builder Enables Granular Traffic Enforcement

New policy block strategies and configuration options enable organizations to auto-configure or customize traffic rules, including by traffic type, geography, or service. With this enhancement, security and fraud teams gain greater control over user sessions.

Streamlined Onboarding Ensures Faster Time to Value

A new guided onboarding workflow accelerates implementation with step-by-step setup instructions and documentation tailored to each deployment. Starting from the Platform home page, customers can activate Monocle faster, reduce onboarding friction, and begin generating actionable traffic insights sooner.

Helping Organizations Stay Ahead of Evolving Threats

As anonymization infrastructure becomes more accessible and attackers continue to find new ways to conceal their activity, organizations need solutions that are both powerful and practical to deploy.

With these latest enhancements, Spur makes session enrichment more accessible by eliminating implementation barriers, simplifying operational workflows, and delivering deeper insight into user behavior. The result is a faster path from traffic visibility to confident decision-making.

To learn more about Monocle and experience session enrichment firsthand, sign up for a free account at Spur Intelligence or visit the blog .

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevated VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

spur@lookleftmarketing.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What is session enrichment?

Session enrichment is the process of adding contextual intelligence to user sessions, helping organizations better understand who is interacting with their applications and services. By enriching sessions with infrastructure and IP intelligence, organizations can identify anonymized traffic, detect suspicious behavior, and make more informed security, fraud, and trust decisions.

Why is visibility into anonymized traffic important?

Attackers increasingly use anonymization services to conceal their identity, bypass controls, and blend in with legitimate users. Without visibility into these traffic sources, organizations may struggle to detect fraud, account abuse, bot activity, credential attacks, and other threats. Session enrichment provides the context needed to better understand user behavior and respond with greater confidence.

How does Monocle Session Enrichment help identify anonymized traffic?

Monocle analyzes user sessions using Spur’s IP intelligence to identify traffic originating from VPNs, residential proxies, mobile proxies, hosting providers, and other forms of traffic obfuscation. This additional context helps organizations distinguish legitimate users from potentially risky or deceptive activity.

How does the Monocle Cloudflare integration work?

The Monocle Cloudflare integration enables organizations to deploy session enrichment inline with application traffic through a no-code setup process. Once configured, Monocle can assess requests in real time and support policy-based decisions to allow, monitor, or block traffic based on customer-defined criteria.

What are the benefits of combining Cloudflare with IP intelligence?

Cloudflare helps organizations protect and manage internet-facing applications, while IP intelligence provides critical context about the source and characteristics of incoming traffic. By combining Cloudflare with Spur’s IP intelligence through Monocle Session Enrichment, organizations can gain deeper visibility into anonymized and high-risk traffic and apply policy decisions in real time. This enables security, fraud, and trust teams to more effectively detect suspicious activity, reduce abuse, and improve decision-making without adding operational complexity.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/986b50cf-1bf6-4fad-ae9d-fcabf51490c9