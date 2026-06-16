AI Infrastructure’s Toughest Questions Take Center Stage at Yotta 2026

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta 2026 has unveiled the preliminary agenda for the industry’s largest event at the intersection of AI, energy and digital infrastructure. Held Sept. 28-30 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, the event will gather more than 6,000 senior leaders, over 200 speakers and more than 250 partners to examine how the infrastructure behind AI gets financed, powered, built and operated at unprecedented scale.

With the agenda now public, attendees have just days to register before early-bird pricing ends June 19.

The program tracks the forces reshaping the industry in real time: AI’s move from building models to running them at scale, the new wave of chips and denser, more power-hungry data centers straining the supply chain and the fight now reaching statehouses and utility commissions over who pays for AI’s power. It also follows the rapid shift toward single companies that combine data centers, power and networks, seen most recently in the launch of Helix Digital Infrastructure, the $10 billion-plus KKR venture whose top two executives are both confirmed to speak.

“Compute, power, networks and capital are converging into single platforms, and everyone in the supply chain, from chipmakers to utilities to construction firms, needs to understand what that means for them,” said George Rockett, co-founder of Yotta. “The challenge is no longer whether AI will create demand. It’s whether the industry can build fast enough to support it.”

Yotta brings the whole ecosystem into one room. More than 200 speakers are already confirmed, including:

Dylan Patel, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis

Vladimir Troy, VP of AI Infrastructure, Nvidia

Chris Malone, Head of Data Centers, OpenAI

Ram Nagappan, VP of AI Infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Andy Hock, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Cerebras Systems

Chase Lochmiller, Co-Founder and CEO, Crusoe

Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters

John Hatem, President, CyrusOne

Raman Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, Equinix

Adam Selipsky, Co-Founder and CEO, Helix Digital Infrastructure

Waldemar Szlezak, Partner and Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, KKR; Chief Investment Officer, Helix Digital Infrastructure

Lon Huber, SVP and Chief Planning Officer, Xcel Energy

Rebecca Weekly, VP of Infrastructure, GEICO



More than 250 partners have committed to the expo floor, including ABB, AECOM, Bloom Energy, Burns & McDonnell, Cadence, Constellation Energy, Crusoe, CyrusOne, Eaton, ENGIE, Giga Energy, Hitachi Energy, IREN, Johnson Controls, Lambda, ON.energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Trane Technologies and Vertiv. Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming months.

Register now to secure your place before early-bird rates expire June 19.

About Yotta 2026

Yotta 2026 ( https://yotta-event.com/ ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, energy leaders, investors and enterprise IT organizations. Co-founded by George Rockett, co-founder of Datacenter Dynamics, and Rebecca Sausner, a global events entrepreneur, Yotta unites the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry’s most complex and consequential challenges.

About InfraXmedia

Yotta Events Inc. is owned by InfraXmedia ( https://www.infraxmedia.com/ ) which invests in data-driven B2B media and events platforms that are transforming the way professionals connect with peers, learn and transact across the trillion dollar digital infrastructure segment. The company's portfolio includes DatacenterDynamics [DCD], Data Center Nation, SDxCentral and Yotta Events.

Contact

rebecca@yotta-event.com

Rebecca Sausner

CEO

Yotta Events Inc.