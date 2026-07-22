From Chip to Grid to Orbit: Yotta 2026 Launches Full Agenda

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yotta 2026 today launched the full agenda for the industry’s largest event at the intersection of AI, energy and digital infrastructure. The program is the product of months of development alongside the Yotta Advisory Board, a cross-disciplinary group of senior leaders from organizations including OpenAI, KKR, Digital Realty, Schneider Electric, Xcel Energy, GEICO and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

Taking place Sept. 28-30 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Yotta 2026 will convene more than 6,000 senior leaders, over 250 speakers and more than 300 partners. With more than 600 CEOs in attendance and a quarter of all attendees at C-level, it is the most senior gathering in the industry and the dealmaking capital of digital infrastructure. Yotta is where the full ecosystem comes together to do business around the single question running through every conversation on the agenda: can the industry manufacture, finance, power and operate at the speed and scale AI demands?

Across three days, the program moves through the full stack of that challenge, from the silicon inside the rack to the satellites in orbit. Chipmakers, hyperscalers and cloud builders will debate what the shift from training to inference means for everything downstream. Developers and engineers will confront the race to the one-megawatt rack and the industrialization of how data centers get made. Energy executives, utilities and grid operators will take on interconnection queues, on-site generation and the new relationship between digital load and the electrical system. Investors will follow the trillion-plus dollars in infrastructure commitments to where capital actually flows next, enterprise technology leaders will weigh build-versus-buy as AI moves into production, and the program will even leave the planet, treating space-based compute as an investable frontier rather than science fiction.

That whole ecosystem shares one mainstage. Confirmed mainstage speakers include:

Ami Badani, Chief Marketing Officer, Arm

Vladimir Troy, VP of AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA

Andy Hock, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Cerebras Systems

Stephen Balaban, CTO, Lambda

Adrian Guggisberg, President, ABB Distribution Solutions Division, ABB

Dylan Patel, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis

Chase Lochmiller, Co-Founder and CEO, Crusoe

Adam Selipsky, Co-Founder and CEO, Helix Digital Infrastructure

Waldemar Szlezak, Partner and Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, KKR

Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters

Tag Greason, Co-Chief Executive Officer, QTS Data Centers

Dan Golding, CTO, ASG

Maria Pope, President and CEO, Portland General Electric

Varun Sivaram, Founder and CEO, Emerald AI

“The building, the power, the chip and the capital are no longer separate conversations. They are one,” said George Rockett, co-founder of Yotta. “We’ve spent months with our Advisory Board building a program that reflects that reality, and this is the strongest lineup we have ever assembled. These aren’t people theorizing about AI infrastructure. They are the ones manufacturing it, financing it and operating it, and at Yotta they’re all in one room working out how to build what comes next.”

The agenda is deliberately built for connection as much as content. Dedicated networking breaks run throughout all three days, alongside working breakfasts and lunches, expert-led roundtables, thousands of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings through Yotta Connect, and community meetups for everyone from first-time attendees and founders to veterans, women in the industry and its next generation of leaders. There’s an early-morning 5K for those who want to start the day moving, and when the programming ends, the fun doesn’t: the event opens with a kickoff party at Caesars Forum and closes with a full takeover of Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

The Yotta Expo will be the industry's biggest showcase of data center hardtech, spanning engineering, construction, energy, cooling, compute and operations across its indoor and outdoor arenas. In all, more than 300 sponsors and exhibitors have signed on to participate, including ABB, AECOM, Bloom Energy, Burns & McDonnell, Cadence, Constellation Energy, Crusoe, CyrusOne, Eaton, ENGIE, Hitachi Energy, IREN, Johnson Controls, Lambda, ON.energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Trane Technologies and Vertiv. A deep bench of media and industry partners, including DatacenterDynamics, SemiAnalysis, Infrastructure Masons and Data Center Knowledge, extends the conversation across the entire ecosystem.

Pass prices increase Aug. 21. Register now to lock in current rates and join the leaders building the future of digital infrastructure.

About Yotta 2026

Yotta 2026 ( https://yotta-event.com/ ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, energy leaders, investors and enterprise IT organizations. Co-founded by George Rockett, co-founder of Datacenter Dynamics, and Rebecca Sausner, a global events entrepreneur, Yotta unites the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry’s most complex and consequential challenges.

About InfraXmedia

Yotta Events Inc. is owned by InfraXmedia ( https://www.infraxmedia.com/ ) which invests in data-driven B2B media and events platforms that are transforming the way professionals connect with peers, learn and transact across the trillion dollar digital infrastructure segment. The company's portfolio includes DatacenterDynamics [DCD], Data Center Nation, SDxCentral and Yotta Events.

CONTACTS:

Rebecca Sausner

CEO, Yotta Events Inc.

Email: rebecca@yotta-event.com

Jake Curtachio

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: +1.866.307.2510

Email: yotta@imillerpr.com