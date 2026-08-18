Countdown to Yotta 2026: Three Days Inside the Engine of the AI Boom

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In less than six weeks, more than 6,000 senior leaders will converge on Caesars Forum in Las Vegas for Yotta 2026 , the industry’s largest event at the intersection of AI, energy and digital infrastructure. With more than 600 CEOs, 250 speakers and over 300 partners, it is the most senior gathering in the industry and the dealmaking capital of digital infrastructure.

The full agenda has been announced and the three days are built to move. Day one opens with mini-summits on the industry’s most pressing challenges across build, cooling and energy, plus a DCD Academy workshop and the Innovate Arena, Yotta’s version of Shark Tank, before closing with the Kickoff Party and the inaugural Server Throwing Challenge. Day two starts with the Great Minds Breakfast Roundtables, lights up the mainstage and the expo floor, and ends with Partner Palooza and the iMasons Awards. Day three keeps the deals going, from the Orbital Compute Summit to final expo hours, before the entire ecosystem takes over Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas for the Epic Closing Party with DJ Pauly D on the decks.

One mainstage holds the people building the AI era. Confirmed speakers include:

Ami Badani , Chief Marketing Officer, Arm

, Chief Marketing Officer, Arm Vladimir Troy , VP of AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA

, VP of AI Infrastructure, NVIDIA Dylan Patel , Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis

, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst, SemiAnalysis Andy Hock , SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Cerebras Systems

, SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, Cerebras Systems Stephen Balaban , Co-Founder and CTO, Lambda

, Co-Founder and CTO, Lambda Chase Lochmiller , Co-Founder and CEO, Crusoe

, Co-Founder and CEO, Crusoe Adam Selipsky , Co-Founder and CEO, Helix Digital Infrastructure

, Co-Founder and CEO, Helix Digital Infrastructure Waldemar Szlezak , Partner and Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, KKR

, Partner and Global Head of Digital Infrastructure, KKR Adrian Guggisberg , President, ABB Distribution Solutions Division, ABB

, President, ABB Distribution Solutions Division, ABB Maria Pope , President and CEO, Portland General Electric

, President and CEO, Portland General Electric Chris Crosby , CEO, Compass Datacenters

, CEO, Compass Datacenters Tag Greason , Co-Chief Executive Officer, QTS Data Centers

, Co-Chief Executive Officer, QTS Data Centers Dan Golding , CTO, ASG

, CTO, ASG Varun Sivaram , Founder and CEO, Emerald AI

, Founder and CEO, Emerald AI Ann Davis Vaughan, AI Infrastructure Columnist, The Information



“This is the moment the whole year builds toward,” said George Rockett, co-founder of Yotta. “Every serious conversation in this industry right now, about power, chips, capital, land, cooling, talent, runs through the people who will be on this campus for three days. If you’re building, powering, financing or operating AI infrastructure, this is the room to be in.”

The Yotta Expo , the industry’s biggest showcase of data center hardtech, brings more than 300 partners showing their latest tools, technologies and products across engineering, construction, energy, cooling, compute and operations. Partners include ABB, Bloom Energy, Constellation Energy, Crusoe, CyrusOne, DG Matrix, Digital Shovel, Eaton, ENGIE, GENTEC, Giga Energy, Infrastructure Masons, IREN, Johnson Controls, Lenovo, Mission Critical Group, ON.energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Tate, Trane Technologies, Vertiv and WTG Energy.

Yotta is engineered for connection at every hour, with working breakfasts and lunches, roundtables, thousands of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings through Yotta Connect, an early-morning 5K and dedicated meetups for first-timers, founders, veterans, women in the industry, emerging professionals and so much more.

Advance rates end Aug. 21. Register now before prices go up, and join the leaders building the future of digital infrastructure.

About Yotta 2026

Yotta 2026 ( https://yotta-event.com/ ) will bring together senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, energy leaders, investors and enterprise IT organizations. Co-founded by George Rockett, co-founder of Datacenter Dynamics, and Rebecca Sausner, a global events entrepreneur, Yotta unites the digital infrastructure ecosystem to tackle the industry’s most complex and consequential challenges.

About InfraXmedia

Yotta Events Inc. is owned by InfraXmedia ( https://www.infraxmedia.com/ ) which invests in data-driven B2B media and events platforms that are transforming the way professionals connect with peers, learn and transact across the trillion dollar digital infrastructure segment. The company's portfolio includes DatacenterDynamics [DCD], Data Center Nation, SDxCentral and Yotta Events.

Contact

rebecca@yotta-event.com

Rebecca Sausner

CEO

Yotta Events Inc.