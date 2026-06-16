Circana Expands Liquid Survey Solution with New AI Capabilities to Accelerate Consumer Intelligence

Chicago, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced new enhancements to Liquid Survey, its survey solution embedded within the Unify+® platform, further strengthening how organizations gather, analyze, and act on high-quality consumer feedback. The latest updates build on the Liquid Survey solution’s existing foundation, delivering even faster access to attitudinal insights from verified buyers — all within the same platform used every day.

The Liquid Survey solution enables manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice operators to design, field, and analyze surveys seamlessly alongside behavioral and market data, creating a direct connection between what consumers say and what they actually do. Prebuilt templates address the most common business questions and themes — including brand performance, concept testing, shopper journey, leakage drivers, new product triers, lost buyers, and perceptions of foodservice offerings — so teams can move from a business question to actionable insight in minutes. For situations that require a more tailored approach, the solution also supports more customized surveys.

Recent enhancements introduce AI-assisted survey creation, allowing users to describe a business challenge in plain language and instantly receive clear, well-structured survey questions ready to be fielded. This capability significantly reduces development time without compromising survey quality, helping teams focus their energy on interpreting results rather than building questionnaires from scratch.

Because the Liquid Survey solution is embedded within Unify+, insights are delivered in real time alongside the behavioral and market context manufacturers and retailers rely on. As responses accumulate, teams can begin reviewing findings immediately, enabling them to monitor results as they come in and make faster, better-informed decisions.

“The Liquid Survey solution is designed to make consumer feedback faster, more accessible, and more actionable," said Patty Altman, president of Global Solutions at Circana. “By combining an intuitive experience with verified buyer access and AI-powered survey creation, we are helping our clients answer their most critical business questions with greater speed and confidence.”

Circana continues to invest in the Liquid Survey solution as a strategic priority, with a growing emphasis on embedding advanced AI capabilities throughout the solution. Planned enhancements will further streamline survey creation, proactively surface high-impact research opportunities, and help ensure consistently high-quality outputs, so manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice operators can reduce guesswork and stay focused on the decisions that matter most.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



