America's Nuclear Comeback Has a Missing Link: Domestic Fuel — and One Company Is Building Across Both Ends

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.

As AI data centers and electrification ignite a nuclear revival, the U.S. faces an uncomfortable truth: it barely mines its own uranium. A new public company is trying to connect the fuel in the ground to the reactors of the future.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary — After decades in the wilderness, nuclear power is having an unmistakable renaissance. Surging electricity demand from artificial-intelligence data centers, the electrification of everything from cars to factories, and a hard political consensus that clean, firm, always-on power is a strategic necessity have combined to rehabilitate an energy source the West spent a generation backing away from. Governments are extending the lives of aging reactors, technology giants are signing power deals to fuel their data centers, and a wave of next-generation reactor designs promises to make nuclear smaller, faster to build, and easier to deploy. But beneath the enthusiasm lies an uncomfortable structural problem that the market is only beginning to price in: the United States consumes an enormous amount of uranium and produces almost none of it.

That gap between demand and domestic supply is the fault line running through the entire nuclear revival — and it is the opportunity that Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) is built to address. The company, which began trading on the Nasdaq earlier this year, is pursuing a dual strategy: it holds rights to the largest conventional, measured-and-indicated uranium deposit in the United States, and it is also pursuing small modular reactor technology. On June 9, 2026, Eagle took a concrete step on the reactor side of that vision, and the move offers a useful window into both the company's ambitions and the broader trajectory of the nuclear sector.

What Eagle Just Announced

On June 9, Eagle announced it had engaged Tensor Medium Corporation, an advanced-algorithm and artificial-intelligence company, to support reactor simulation and optimization work tied to its small modular reactor program. The engagement covers reactor modeling and simulation, reactor engineering support, materials optimization, and quantum development. In plain terms, Eagle is bringing in specialized computational firepower to support reactor design, simulation, and optimization work — using AI-enabled simulation to work through the staggeringly complex physics and engineering of a nuclear system before later-stage engineering or deployment decisions.

The partner is notable. Tensor Medium was founded by Dr. Boian Alexandrov, a former theoretical physicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and specializes in AI tensor-network mathematics, physics-based simulation, and high-performance computing for complex engineering and national-security applications — work that has spanned nuclear science, advanced materials, and defense systems. “Engaging the right specialized technical partners is an important step in the evolution of our SMR program and Eagle's broader nuclear energy platform strategy,” said Eagle CEO Mark Mukhija, framing the move as part of building an integrated platform rather than a one-off. The symbolism is fitting for the moment: the AI boom is driving nuclear's resurgence, and here AI tools are being turned back onto the design of the reactors themselves.

The Strategy: Own the Raw Fuel and the Reactor

To understand why the Tensor Medium engagement matters, it helps to understand Eagle's larger thesis. Most companies in the nuclear value chain occupy a single niche: they mine uranium, or they enrich it, or they design reactors. Eagle is attempting something more integrated — combining a substantial domestic uranium resource with advanced reactor technology initiatives within one platform. The logic is that in a world worried about energy security, controlling both the fuel supply and the technology that provides power is more defensible and more strategically valuable than owning either piece alone.

The raw fuel side is anchored by Eagle's flagship Aurora Uranium Project in southeastern Oregon, which the company describes as hosting the largest conventional, measured-and-indicated uranium resource in the United States — 32.75 million pounds in the indicated category and 4.98 million pounds inferred, per an S-K 1300 technical report summary completed by BBA USA in August 2025, with an adjacent Cordex deposit the company believes could expand the resource further. Eagle has been steadily de-risking the asset: it engaged SLR International to lead permitting with the federal Bureau of Land Management and Oregon state regulators, joined the Uranium Producers of America, advanced environmental milestones, and announced a 47-hole, roughly 27,000-foot drill program slated to begin in July 2026, all aimed at advancing the project toward a Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for the second half of 2027. The reactor side — now bolstered by the Tensor Medium engagement — is the second half of the integrated vision.

Why the Sector Is Surging

The backdrop to all of this is a genuine structural shift in energy markets. U.S. electricity demand, essentially flat for two decades, is now projected to climb sharply, driven above all by the voracious power appetite of AI data centers. Because nuclear power is clean, dense, and runs around the clock regardless of weather, it has become the favored answer for technology companies and utilities that need firm, carbon-free baseload power — and a string of high-profile deals pairing data centers with nuclear generation has underscored the point. Layered on top is a policy push: the U.S. government has explicitly prioritized rebuilding domestic nuclear capacity and the fuel supply chain that underpins it, treating uranium and enrichment as matters of national security.

That national-security framing is where the domestic-supply gap becomes acute. The United States relies heavily on imported uranium, including material from geopolitical rivals, even as it operates the world's largest fleet of reactors and prepares to build more. Rebuilding a domestic uranium supply chain has become a bipartisan priority, and companies positioned to produce American uranium — or to advance the next generation of reactors that will consume it — sit squarely in the path of that policy and capital. It is precisely this convergence that has lifted the entire nuclear complex over the past two years, even through bouts of sharp volatility.

The Companies Defining the Nuclear Trade

Eagle operates at the intersection of two hot sub-sectors — domestic uranium and advanced reactors — so its peers span both. Looking at a few of the most prominent public names helps frame the opportunity and the formidable, better-capitalized competition Eagle faces as an early-stage entrant.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) is the leading U.S. domestic uranium producer and the most direct reference point for Eagle's fuel ambitions. With conventional production capacity, a diversified critical-minerals portfolio, and active U.S. operations, Energy Fuels illustrates what an established domestic uranium franchise looks like — and underscores how scarce that status is, given how few companies actually produce uranium on American soil. For an aspiring producer like Eagle, it represents the destination the Aurora project is working toward.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) is another major U.S.-focused uranium developer and producer, with a portfolio of in-situ recovery projects and a strategy built squarely around the domestic-supply-security thesis. As one of the more prominent pure-play American uranium names, UEC demonstrates the investor appetite for companies positioned to close the gap between U.S. uranium demand and domestic output — the same gap Eagle's Aurora deposit is meant to help fill.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is the bellwether of the small modular reactor movement and the most relevant comparison for Eagle's reactor ambitions. As the first SMR developer to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval, NuScale holds a first-mover advantage in the race to commercialize SMRs and illustrates both the promise and the long, capital-intensive road of bringing advanced reactor technology to market — a road Eagle is only beginning to travel.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) has become one of the most visible advanced-reactor names, pursuing compact fast-reactor designs aimed at powering data centers and other large loads, and it has been a focal point of the AI-driven nuclear trade. Oklo embodies the market's enthusiasm for next-generation reactor developers — and the volatility that comes with valuing pre-commercial companies on long-dated promise. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they are far larger, more established, or further along than Eagle, which is an early-stage company advancing both a pre-production uranium project and an early-stage reactor program.

The Risks Behind the Vision

The integrated story is compelling, but the risks are substantial and deserve clear emphasis. Eagle is an early-stage company on both halves of its strategy. The Aurora project, however large its resource, is pre-production: it has a measured-and-indicated resource but not yet a completed Pre-Feasibility Study (targeted for the second half of 2027), and the long path from resource to permitted, financed, producing mine is precisely where many promising uranium projects stall. Mining is subject to permitting risk, environmental review, and the notoriously slow timelines of bringing a U.S. uranium mine online, and uranium prices themselves are volatile.

The reactor side is earlier still. Small modular reactor technology, across the entire industry, remains largely pre-commercial and unproven at scale; the engagement of a simulation partner is a development step, not a built or licensed reactor, and SMR programs face formidable technical, licensing, regulatory, and financing hurdles before they generate a single megawatt. Eagle is also a recently de-SPAC'd company — it became public through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II completed in February 2026 — a structure that carries its own post-listing volatility, and like most development-stage resource and technology companies it will need ongoing capital to fund the long road ahead. None of the forward-looking ambitions described are guaranteed to materialize.

Why the Trajectory Still Matters

For all those caveats, the direction of travel is unmistakable, and it is what gives a company like Eagle its relevance. The nuclear renaissance is not a passing trade; it is grounded in durable forces — the structural surge in electricity demand from AI and electrification, the global push for clean firm power, and a hardening political determination to rebuild domestic nuclear capacity and fuel security. Each of those currents increases the strategic value of both American uranium and the next generation of reactors, the two things Eagle is trying to bring together under one platform.

Whether Eagle can execute on that integrated vision — advancing Aurora toward production while maturing a credible reactor program — will be settled over years, through drill results, feasibility studies, permits, and licensing milestones. But the question the company is organized around is exactly the one the nuclear sector is being forced to confront: not simply whether to build more reactors, but whether America can supply the fuel and the technology to power them itself. For investors trying to understand where the nuclear revival goes from here, that question — the link between domestic fuel and domestic reactors — is the story worth following.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. at: https://www.eaglenuclear.com

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SOURCES:

[1] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Eagle Nuclear Energy Engages Tensor Medium to Support Reactor Simulation and Optimization for SMR Program” (GlobeNewswire, June 9, 2026; primary source for the Tensor Medium engagement, SMR program, Aurora resource, PFS timing, CEO Mukhija quote):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/09/3308830/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Engages-Tensor-Medium-to-Support-Reactor-Simulation-and-Optimization-for-SMR-Program.html

[2] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Provides First Quarter 2026 Corporate Update” (GlobeNewswire, April 15, 2026; de-SPAC completion, Nasdaq listing, drill program, SLR permitting, UPA membership, $31.3M cash):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/15/3274940/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Provides-First-Quarter-2026-Corporate-Update.html

[3] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol ‘NUCL’” (GlobeNewswire, Feb 25, 2026; Aurora resource detail, SMR platform, business combination with SVII):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/02/25/3244602/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Corp-Commences-Trading-on-Nasdaq-Under-Ticker-Symbol-NUCL.html

[4] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. — “Advances Aurora Project with Completion of Key Environmental and Site Readiness Milestones” (GlobeNewswire, May 28, 2026; permitting and site progress):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/28/3302850/0/en/Eagle-Nuclear-Energy-Advances-Aurora-Project-with-Completion-of-Key-Environmental-and-Site-Readiness-Milestones.html

[5] StockTitan — nuclear & uranium sector overview (peer context: Energy Fuels UUUU, Uranium Energy UEC, NuScale SMR, Oklo OKLO; domestic uranium and SMR landscape):

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) the effect of the Company’s previously completed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (the “Business Combination”) on Eagle’s business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (iv) the inability to maintain the listing of Eagle’s securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (v) the risk that the price of Eagle’s securities may be volatile; (vi) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for uranium and certain other commodities; (vii) restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Eagle operates; (viii) laws and regulations governing Eagle’s operation, exploration and development activities; (ix) Eagle’s ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for the operation and expansion of its existing operations; and (x) risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which may be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.