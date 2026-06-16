TopLine Financial Credit Union Donates Socks to Neighbors in Need

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their first Sock Drive during the month of May benefitting three local non-profits, African Education & Health Initiative (AFEDHI), Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees donated packs of socks to help bring comfort to families in need in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating new pairs of socks and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to the charitable partners. When the program ended, TopLine employees and members had donated over 750 pairs of socks and $1,130 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

“We are dedicated to collaborating with our community non-profit partners to address their current needs,” stated Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine. “Our people-first philosophy is exemplified by the generosity of our donors, and we sincerely appreciate their compassion in supporting others through challenging times.”

African Education & Health Initiative (AFEDHI) is a nonprofit organization with a vision to ensure that African students in rural areas and suburbs have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their educational needs and goals. For more information, visit https://afedhi.org/.

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in the community. Union Gospel Mission helps people rebuild their lives through a variety of time-tested and proven life-changing programs. To learn more, visit https://www.ugmtc.org/.

YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Mick Olson

President and Chief Executive Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

molson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8e953e7-9512-4a22-9d61-5389ae0ab5da