Tzvika Shahaf Joins Blancco Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced that Tzvika Shahaf has been named senior vice president of product strategy. In this role, Shahaf will lead global product development and innovation strategy, building on the company’s strong foundation to accelerate scalable, intelligent and value-driven solutions.

Tzvika Shahaf, SVP of Product Strategy, Blancco

Prior to Blancco, Shahaf held senior executive product leadership roles at Perforce Software, where he led portfolio tools for platform automation, developer tools, digital creation and continuous testing. During his tenure at Perforce, he helped drive 14-fold revenue growth.

Shahaf brings Blancco years of experience in transforming complex technology offerings into market-leading platforms. He excels at aligning product, engineering and go-to-market teams to advance measurable customer and business impact.

“This is a really exciting time to be joining Blancco, the undisputed leader in data sanitization and mobile diagnostics,” said Shahaf. “The market opportunity for Blancco’s growth is still virtually untapped, with much of it related to the mounting challenges organizations face in today’s AI-driven economy. AI is not only generating more data, it’s also driving new hardware asset refresh cycles. Going forward, we’re committed to meeting the moment by remaking Blancco into a platform of record that supports decision making, capital recovery and risk reduction throughout the asset lifecycle.”

Shahaf will be key to driving Blancco’s product vision, supporting organizations facing new data, hardware and infrastructure pressures. Globally, 3.81 petabytes of data are created every second, equivalent to 13.75 exabytes every hour. This data management pressure extends to the asset lifecycle as well. Enterprises are facing changes in hardware refresh intervals, driven largely by the need to swap in AI-ready infrastructure. This is funneling a growing stream of used equipment into the secondary market and into enterprise redeployment streams, both of which require secure, compliant data sanitization.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Tzvika to the senior executive team at such a crucial juncture in our company’s nearly three-decade journey,” said Blancco CEO Lou DiFruscio. “He shares our vision for advancing Blancco’s platform into one that delivers organizations increased value from their IT assets, including during endpoint and data center decommissioning — areas that create data leak risks if improperly handled. With businesses facing new data and asset management challenges in the AI era, Blancco is well positioned to capitalize on the new market opportunity it generates. We’re convinced Tzvika is the right person to help take us there.”

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at blancco.com.







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