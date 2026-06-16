Hilliard, OHIO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Marketing Experts has officially secured consecutive 2025 and 2026 BusinessRate Awards for market-leading operational excellence, capping off a multi-year streak of institutional recognition that includes being named a 2025 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Spark Award Finalist for corporate integrity and operational ethics. According to formal data metrics from BusinessRate, the digital marketing agency's dual accolades are calculated entirely on real-time consumer feedback, analyzing the volume, quality, and consistency of direct customer reviews. This elite multi-year Benchmark Score places the Hilliard-based firm among the highest-rated Columbus SEO company networks in the state, serving as an objective, user-verified data loop that validates the firm's strict refusal to rely on the superficial vanity metrics that dominate the traditional advertising space.

Neil Colvin, Lead SEO Strategist and Founder of Columbus Marketing Experts in Hilliard, Ohio.

The undeniable repeatability of this methodology is showcased through the growth tracking of Thera-fi Counseling Services, another regional asset engineered by CME's founder that secured its own consecutive 2024, 2025, and 2026 BusinessRate Awards for market leadership. Driven entirely by the agency's proprietary Growth Systems Framework, the local counseling practice's digital asset footprint and Google Business Profile management have consistently maintained search engine supremacy. The firm systematically outranks national, enterprise-scale healthcare networks and publicly traded industry giants in hyper-competitive local markets for three years running, an operational feat analyzed thoroughly in a detailed performance case study.

"A massive corporate budget cannot protect an enterprise brand from poor site architecture and thin, unoptimized keyword models," says Neil Colvin, Lead SEO Strategist and Founder of Columbus Marketing Experts. "We treat search optimization as a pure data engineering problem. By hardcoding advanced semantic schema networks and pruning out structural clutter, we improve local search visibility and force search algorithms to recognize client platforms as absolute authorities. The data proves that a lean, perfectly structured local asset can confidently strip market share away from institutional competitors."

The visual performance metrics, historical benchmark documentation, and the complete data loop behind this multi-year market expansion are published openly across the digital marketing agency's regional market visibility network.

CME awards in Hilliard, Ohio. L to R: 2025-2026 BusinessRate Awards for our digital marketing agency; 2025 BBB Spark Award Finalist certificate; and 2024-2026 BusinessRate Awards for local search visibility client Thera-fi.

About Columbus Marketing Experts

Columbus Marketing Experts is a Hilliard, Ohio-based marketing strategy and search optimization firm specializing in structured growth architecture for corporate and service-based businesses. The firm focuses on engineering authority, internal content architecture, and search alignment to produce compounding organic visibility.

Press Inquiries

Neil Colvin

neil@columbusmarketingexperts.com

614-929-6411

https://columbusmarketingexperts.com

Columbus Marketing Experts

3372 Paxton Court

Hilliard, Ohio 43026