ISN® Enhances My Company Training™ and Learning Management System Capabilities

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced enhancements to its My Company Training™ tool, which expands Easygenerator® EasyAI capabilities alongside the continued growth of its Learning Management System (LMS). Available exclusively to ISNetworld® customers, these enhancements help contractors more efficiently create, deliver, and scale workforce training.

“Worker readiness increasingly depends on how accurately and consistently organizations can deliver training across their workforce,” said Marie Anderson, Chief Customer Success Officer at ISN. “ISN continues to expand and refine tools with enhancements based on customer feedback, helping contractor companies better align training with the pace and complexity of today’s operating environments.”

Scaling Custom Training Across Contractor Workforces

My Company Training enables organizations to create custom trainings or upload Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) files through ISNetworld, eliminating the need for separate systems. Training can be delivered through Empower®, ISN’s mobile app for contractor workers, to complete courses on the go. Training consumed through My Company Training increased 500% year-over-year with a 97% customer satisfaction rating. Momentum continues in 2026, with training consumed increasing 85% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

EasyAI capabilities within ISN’s My Company Training, powered by Easygenerator, help companies quickly transform documents, ideas, and subject matter expertise into structured, interactive e-learning courses. By reducing the time and effort required to develop training content, contractor customers can quickly scale programs while maintaining consistency across their workforces.

Expanding LMS Capabilities

ISN’s Learning Management System (LMS) complements these tools by providing accredited, computer-based training within ISNetworld, helping contractors meet Hiring Client requirements and improve worker readiness. All-time usage metrics include:

Nearly 25,000 contractor companies use LMS, including a 22% year-over-year increase

More than 1,000,000 trainings completed with a 61% year-over-year increase

Nearly 800 courses offered, with trending topics such as fall protection, bloodborne pathogens, personal protective equipment, hearing conservation, and lockout/tagout





​​“ISN is one of the first platforms I open every day as it is a primary solution for our company’s training and safety needs,” said Terri Fraser of West Country Energy Services. “Leveraging ISN’s member-exclusive tools, My Company Training, Learning Management System, and Empower, helps ensure our employees are equipped with what they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld® , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One® , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower® , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com