AI/R Joins The Climate Pledge, Committing to Net-Zero Carbon by 2040

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R, a technology company specializing in Agentic AI, announces its commitment to The Climate Pledge, a goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 co-founded by Amazon. By signing the Pledge, AI/R accelerates its decarbonization strategy, combining resource-efficient technologies with optimized software development and systems architecture.

“Joining The Climate Pledge highlights that sustainability is a core pillar of our growth. In practice, this directly influences how we design and deploy solutions, aiming for greater operational efficiency and lower energy consumption across all projects,” says Sandra Zanin, Director of Strategic Alliances at AI/R.

Priority initiatives include expanding the use of renewable energy, maximizing resource efficiency in cloud environments, and prioritizing architectures that minimize the need for large-scale, compute-intensive processing.

Joining The Climate Pledge also marks the expansion of the sustainability agenda across the entire AI/R ecosystem, scaling practices that were initially developed at AI/R Compass UOL to all other subsidiaries.

Evolving the Sustainability Agenda

Prior to signing the Pledge, the company had already been improving its carbon accounting and emissions management, backed by third-party audits and assessments such as CDP and EcoVadis.

As part of this journey, AI/R achieved carbon neutrality in Scopes 1 and 2 in 2024—covering direct emissions and electricity consumption across its offices— and is now expanding its impact to encompass its entire value chain.

“At AI/R, we operate under an efficiency-first approach, driven by cloud-native operations, reduced reliance on physical infrastructure, and optimized resource utilization. These factors naturally lead to lower emissions per employee,” Zanin added.

In line with these advancements, the company recently published its Sustainability Report, which outlines the key metrics and guidelines that are shaping corporate decision-making and tracking progress toward its goals over the coming years. Access the full document at https://aircompany.ai/content/dam/sites/our-people/people-experience/documentos/Relat%C3%B3rio%20ESG_%20Compass_2026%20-%20ENGLISH.pdf

About AI/R

AI/R is a technology company specialized in Agentic AI Engineering. Its agentic AI approach drives both software development and strategic business transformation, connecting technical capabilities to concrete and measurable outcomes. This implementation is led by its AI Forward Deployed Engineers—specialists with deep technical expertise and strong business acumen, capable of converting complexity into sustainable impact. With proprietary AI platforms and a network of strategic partners, AI/R amplifies human intelligence, empowers organizations across all industries, and sets new standards for innovation, efficiency, and business productivity.

Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai