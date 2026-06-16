Leafwell Publishes New PTSD Study, Builds on Evidence Supporting Medical Cannabis for Chronic Pain, Complex Chronic Conditions and Healthcare Affordability

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leafwell, the category-defining platform for employer-sponsored medical cannabis, is recognizing PTSD Awareness Month by highlighting newly published peer-reviewed research examining healthcare utilization among patients with PTSD. The study published in Psychiatry International builds upon Leafwell-supported research examining chronic pain outcomes and employer-sponsored healthcare costs, reinforcing the role of physician-guided medical cannabis in addressing complex chronic conditions.

“Chronic pain frequently coexists with conditions like PTSD and is one of the leading drivers of healthcare utilization, reduced quality of life and lost productivity,” says Emily Fisher, founder and CEO, Leafwell. “Health plan members deserve access to clinically informed treatment options that help manage symptoms and maintain quality of life. As plan sponsors seek better ways to support people living with complex chronic conditions, physician-guided medical cannabis warrants serious consideration.”

The newly published study found that medical cannabis use was associated with a 35.6 percent lower probability of urgent care visits and a 35.1 percent lower probability of emergency department visits among patients with PTSD. Fewer than 2 percent of patients reported adverse events.

The findings add to evidence from Leafwell's chronic pain research, which revealed lower healthcare utilization and improved self-reported quality of life among patients using medical cannabis, including an average of 3.5 fewer unhealthy days per month. Chronic pain affects approximately 20 percent of U.S. adults and remains one of the most common health conditions in the United States.

“The chronic pain findings are especially compelling because patients reported better quality of life alongside lower healthcare utilization,” says Luke Macfarlan, chief operating officer, Leafwell. “That combination is exactly what self-insured plans systems should be looking for when evaluating new approaches to chronic pain management.”

About Leafwell

Leafwell is a leading health-tech platform dedicated to integrating medical cannabis into mainstream healthcare. By combining a national clinical network with proprietary research capabilities and a unique cannabis benefit model, Leafwell provides employers and patients with evidence-based, clinical-first care that measurably improves outcomes and reduces costs. Founded in 2019 by Emily Fisher — a 2x breast cancer survivor — Leafwell has served more than 700,000 patients, published 10 peer-reviewed studies, and built the largest cannabis dispensary discount network in the United States. In 2026, Leafwell launched its employer-sponsored benefit: a compliance-safe, data-backed alternative to high-cost pharmaceutical pathways for chronic pain, cancer care, sleep disorders, and mental health conditions. Leafwell is the trusted bridge between clinical cannabis and standard medical care.

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing on behalf of Leafwell

btedesco@cpronline.com

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