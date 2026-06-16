Inveniam to Acquire MANTRA, Combining Tokenized Asset Infrastructure with AI-Ready Private Market Data

Inveniam Capital Partners today announced plans to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities, bringing together institutional private-market data infrastructure and regulated blockchain technology in a move designed to combine Tokenized Asset Infrastructure with AI-Ready Private Market Data.

The MANTRA Chain, token, and ecosystem will continue to operate as normal post-acquisition, and the MANTRA community will be integrated into the broader Inveniam ecosystem.





ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveniam Capital Partners today announced plans to acquire MANTRA and its affiliated entities in a transaction expected to close by June 30, 2026. The agreement follows a $20 million strategic investment Inveniam made in MANTRA in August 2025. The tandem collaborated closely on the May 13th launch of the NVNM Chain , a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain on MANTRA Chain. The unique technology anchors cryptographic proofs of private market asset data for institutional finance and AI-driven systems.

From investor to acquirer

Inveniam's August 2025 investment was a directional bet. AI and RWA tokenization are converging, and the infrastructure layer connecting them does not yet exist at scale. Building NVNM Chain together was the test of that thesis. NVNM Chain provides its users an incorruptible digital source of truth that keeps sensitive information off-chain. It inherits security from MANTRA Chain through Interchain Security, giving AI systems and institutional counterparties a verifiable record of asset provenance without accessing confidential data rooms. NVNM Chain's mainnet genesis block launched May 13th, 2026, proving technical compatibility at production scale. The acquisition announced today follows from that proof.

“We initially invested in MANTRA because we believed regulated blockchain infrastructure and AI-ready private market data belonged on the same stack. NVNM Chain, the Layer 2 we built together, adds to this proposition. This acquisition positions us to be value additive to the global private markets ecosystem faster. This is what will allow our global ecosystem to deliver digital private markets to market operators, asset owners, and institutional private markets investors alongside global DeFi markets.” - Patrick O'Meara, Chairman & CEO of Inveniam Capital Partners

Team and operational continuity

The MANTRA brand remains a key focus of the combined entity, and the MANTRA team will continue operating under Inveniam's ownership. MANTRA Chain, its native gas token $MANTRA, MANTRA Finance, and mantraUSD remain the core infrastructure pillars of the combined entity. The acquisition formalizes an integration that has already been underway at the operational level since late 2025.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2026. Financial terms are not disclosed.

"Inveniam and MANTRA have been building toward this since Inveniam’s strategic investment last August. When you share the same conviction about where real world assets and AI are heading, and you've already proven you can build together, the question is, why keep the organizational boundary? We decided not to." - John Patrick Mullin, CEO, MANTRA (suggested - flagged for John's review)



For more information, visit mantrachain.io or connect with the team here .

About MANTRA

MANTRA is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to participate in the growing RWA tokenization space through advanced modular technology, compliance-ready features, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services.



To request more information about MANTRA, or connect with a member of our team, you can do so here . To be the first to read about MANTRA, our product news, community updates and more, connect with us on Telegram , X , LinkedIn and Discord .

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets. By transforming unstructured data into trusted, machine-readable intelligence, we have evolved from a visionary concept into a global leader in AI infrastructure and data sovereignty. We are now positioned to operationalize the world’s first integrated ecosystem for the systematic trading of real-world assets in an agentic world. Learn more at inveniam.io .

Learn more at inveniam.io .

Media contact: press@inveniam.io

About NVNM Chain

NVNM Chain is accountability infrastructure for agentic AI. A purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain, it gives operators of autonomous AI agents a substrate for registering agent identity, constraining agent scope, and recording cryptographic evidence of what agents do in regulated workflows in a form any authorised counterparty or regulator can verify, independently. Built and operated by NVNM Labs in collaboration with Inveniam, the chain launches with the first integrated data feed covering hundreds of billions of dollars of credentialed real-world assets. For more information, visit https://www.nvnmchain.io/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5881389f-77d6-4aae-9522-4bf3b006b2db