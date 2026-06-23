Inveniam and TRUF.NETWORK Create Verifiable Data Infrastructure for Agentic Finance





Partnership combines trusted public- and private-market data with blockchain-based accountability to support AI-driven financial systems.

DETROIT, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveniam Capital Partners (“Inveniam”) and TRUF.NETWORK today announced a strategic partnership to create verifiable data infrastructure for agentic finance. The partnership combines TRUF.NETWORK's trusted public-market data infrastructure, Inveniam's private-market data platform, and NVNM Chain's blockchain-based accountability layer to enable AI agents to operate with verifiable information across public and private markets.

As AI systems increasingly participate in financial analysis, valuation, trading, and market operations, institutions require trusted data that can be independently verified. By anchoring attestations, proofs, and validation records to NVNM Chain, the partnership creates a shared accountability layer for AI-driven decision-making while preserving the confidentiality of underlying private-market information.

Through Inveniam IO, Inveniam structures, hashes, and credentials unstructured document-based data for private market assets across private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and commercial real estate. Under the partnership, Inveniam will utilize TRUF.NETWORK as its preferred provider of public-market and macroeconomic data feeds, while TRUF.NETWORK will utilize Inveniam as its preferred provider of private-market data requiring Proof of Origin™, Proof of State™, and Proof of Process™ attestations.

Richard Walker, CEO of Inveniam IO, said:

"AI is only as trustworthy as the data it relies on. TRUF.NETWORK has built an impressive infrastructure for trusted public-market data, while Inveniam has focused on solving the challenge of trusted private-market data. Together, we're creating a foundation that allows AI agents to operate with confidence across both worlds."

Stefan Rust, Founder and CEO of TRUF.NETWORK, said:

"Financial markets increasingly depend on trusted, verifiable data. By combining TRUF.NETWORK’s public-market data infrastructure with Inveniam's private-market expertise, we're helping establish the trust layer required for the next generation of AI-driven financial systems."

The partnership also establishes a foundation for future agentic governance capabilities, enabling enterprises to manage permissions, controls, and accountability for AI-driven workflows. NVNM Chain serves as the underlying accountability layer, providing immutable records of data attestations, governance actions, and agent interactions.

Together, Inveniam and TRUF.NETWORK are establishing foundational infrastructure for a future in which AI agents can safely access, verify, and act upon information across both public and private markets.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets. By transforming unstructured data into trusted, machine-readable intelligence, we have evolved from a visionary concept into a global leader in AI infrastructure and data sovereignty. We are now positioned to operationalize the world’s first integrated ecosystem for the systematic trading of real-world assets in an agentic world. Learn more at inveniam.io .

About TRUF.NETWORK

TRUF.NETWORK is the world's first SQL-native blockchain, where real-world economic data becomes tradable, verifiable, and instantly settled on-chain. This decentralized infrastructure delivers trusted economic and market data to digital markets, financial applications, and AI systems—enabling transparent and auditable data publication so organizations can build applications and markets on a foundation of trusted information.

Media Contact

Nadia Finko

Nadia@marketacross.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db0542e-f784-4ab5-a215-19e95f9f281a