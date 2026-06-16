VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application for SDNN™ Symbiotic Deep Neural Network Architecture for Autonomous Defense and Intelligent Systems

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

With the Pentagon proposing its largest-ever single-year investment in drones and counter-UAS, the race is on to build the artificial intelligence that can fuse sensors, coordinate machines, and keep humans in command.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary — The character of modern conflict is being rewritten in real time, unmanned systems are playing an increasing role. Battlefields from Eastern Europe to the Middle East have shown that a swarm of inexpensive unmanned systems can threaten platforms costing thousands of times more, collapsing decades of defense doctrine built around expensive, exquisite hardware. The Pentagon has responded with significant increase in funding for autonomous systems — its fiscal 2027 budget proposes more than $70 billion for military drones and counter-UAS systems, and global counter-drone contract awards surpassed $29 billion in the first quarter of 2026 alone. But amid the rush to build more drones and more counter-drone weapons, a harder problem looms: who, or what, coordinates all of it?

Companies mentioned: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), AeroVironment, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAV), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT)

That coordination problem — fusing data from countless sensors and machines, reasoning across it fast enough to matter, and doing so without surrendering human authority — an area of focus for VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is trying to plant a flag. On June 15, 2026, the West Hollywood-based defense and advanced-sensing technology company announced it had filed a U.S. provisional patent application covering SDNN™, or Symbiotic Deep Neural Network, a proprietary AI architecture designed to act as a central reasoning and coordination layer for networks of distributed intelligent systems across defense, security, counter-UAS, robotics, and civil-infrastructure domains.

What VisionWave Filed — and Why It's Ambitious

The provisional application, filed June 4, 2026 (USPTO Application No. 64/082,410), includes a 455-page specification with 23 engineering drawings. Alongside it, VisionWave filed a U.S. trademark application for the SDNN™ name. At the center of the architecture is a core layer the company has internally code-named “Mother” — intended to serve as a unified reasoning and coordination component for fleets of distributed machines.

The concept SDNN™ describes is a closed intelligence loop — Intent, Reason, Task, Execute, Feedback, Adapt, Repeat — stitched together from several proprietary components. These include multi-source data fusion that blends RF, radar, electro-optical/infrared, thermal, and software-agent feeds into a single continuously updated picture; a reasoning-acceleration engine the company calls qSpeed™, designed to prioritize the most mission-critical computations first; a “trust quarantine” framework for scoring the reliability of networked nodes and detecting anomalies or compromised inputs; a hardware root of trust called The Cube™ that uses biometric authentication and tamper detection to physically activate and secure the system; and degraded-mode resilience meant to keep the network operating when nodes are lost or communications are jammed. Threaded through all of it is a “human-in-command” governance model — policy-enforced approval workflows intended to preserve human authority over consequential actions while still allowing autonomous execution within pre-approved bounds.

“The goal of SDNN™ is to rethink how AI can coordinate distributed intelligent systems,” said Danny Rittman, the architecture's inventor and chief technology architect, describing the goal as a unified intelligence layer that can “fuse information, reason across an operational picture, coordinate networked nodes, and learn from each mission cycle, while preserving human authority over consequential decisions.” Executive Chairman and CEO Douglas Davis framed the filing as “an important milestone in VisionWave's intellectual property strategy and our vision for AI-driven defense and autonomous systems.” The company outlined six target use-case categories, from counter-UAS and missile-detection decision support to multi-robot industrial coordination, smart-city operations, and even autonomous spacecraft management.

Background on Recent Strategic Transactions

The SDNN™ filing does not stand alone; it relates to the Company’s ongoing technology development efforts. The company describes itself as building a multi-domain intelligence stack spanning autonomous systems, RF-based sensing, AI infrastructure, visual perception, and computational acceleration. In April 2026, it acquired the xClibre™ AI video-intelligence IP portfolio, independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO. And in a move, it has been pursuing a controlling interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an Israeli innovator in 3D perception and stereo/thermal vision systems.

On June 9, 2026, VisionWave announced it had executed a definitive agreement to acquire up to roughly 52% of Foresight in exchange for $17.5 million in VisionWave common stock, with the stated goal of establishing Foresight as a core operating platform for its RF-focused perception systems and defense initiatives. Taken together, the moves are part of the Company’s efforts to combine RF detection, computer vision, and AI video analytics under a single autonomous command-and-control layer — the very layer SDNN™ is intended to support. It is an ambitious assembly for a small-cap company, and one that depends heavily on successful integration of recently acquired technologies and on access to substantial additional capital.

The Companies VisionWave Is Measured Against

VisionWave is staking out territory at the intersection of AI decision-software, autonomous systems, and counter-UAS — a space crowded with far larger and better-capitalized players. Looking at a few helps frame both the size of the opportunity and the formidable competition a small-cap newcomer faces.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) is the most direct conceptual comparison for the SDNN™ vision. Its Gotham and AIP platforms perform real-time intelligence fusion, targeting support, and — increasingly — coordination of autonomous platforms and drone swarms with limited human oversight, exactly the command-and-control role VisionWave is describing. Palantir, with quarterly revenue in the billions and a deep government backlog, illustrates how richly the market values battle-management AI — and just how established the incumbents are in the niche VisionWave hopes to enter.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) represents the autonomous-systems hardware end of the trade. Best known for its XQ-58A Valkyrie — a jet-powered “loyal wingman” drone designed to fly alongside crewed fighters at a fraction of their cost — Kratos embodies the attritable, autonomous-platform doctrine reshaping defense procurement. It is a reminder that the autonomous machines SDNN™ aspires to coordinate are themselves a booming, capital-intensive business dominated by established contractors.

AeroVironment, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVAV) is among the clearest established winners of the unmanned-warfare shift, with a long track record in military UAS — including its Switchblade loitering munitions and Puma reconnaissance systems — and an expanding push into AI-enabled autonomy and swarming. With a multibillion-dollar market capitalization and deep government relationships, AeroVironment shows what a mature, field-proven autonomous-systems franchise looks like, and the scale of execution that separates it from an early-stage IP-stage company.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) maps most directly to VisionWave's counter-UAS use case, focusing on drones and counter-drone capabilities with growing AI integration. As a smaller, higher-volatility name riding the same counter-UAS spending wave, Red Cat is a useful barometer of investor appetite for emerging autonomous-defense players — and of the sharp swings that come with the territory. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they are in most cases far larger, revenue-generating, and more established than VisionWave, which is an early-stage company that has not generated revenue from the SDNN™ architecture.

The companies referenced above (Palantir Technologies Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., and Red Cat Holdings, Inc.) are significantly larger, more established entities with substantially greater resources, revenues, market capitalizations, and operating histories than VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Any comparison between these companies and VWAV is for general industry context only and may not be suitable or indicative of VWAV’s future performance, results of operations, or prospects. VWAV is a smaller reporting company at an earlier stage of development, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve similar results or growth rates.

The Macro Tailwind Is Real

What gives VisionWave's gambit its relevance is the sheer force of the trend behind it. The Pentagon's proposed fiscal 2027 budget earmarks more than $70 billion for drones and counter-UAS — described as the largest single-year investment in autonomous defense systems in U.S. history — and initiatives like the Drone Dominance program aim to field hundreds of thousands of low-cost systems. Regulatory moves banning foreign-made drones from the U.S. market have created a structural opening for domestic players. And the strategic logic driving it all — that AI-enabled, networked autonomy may play an important role in national defense — points at the kind of coordination layer SDNN™ is intended to address.

The Risks Are Equally Real

Investors should be clear-eyed about how early and how speculative this is. By VisionWave's own candid admission, the company is at an early stage of development with respect to SDNN™, has not generated revenue from the architecture, and there can be no assurance that it may never successfully develop or commercialize it. A provisional patent application is not an issued patent: it establishes a priority date but expires unless a non-provisional application is filed within twelve months, and even then the USPTO may reject or substantially narrow the claims. There is no assurance any patent will issue, that it will cover the architecture as intended, or that it would withstand challenge — and competitors could design around it or independently develop equivalent technology.

The commercial path is steeper still. Realizing any of the use cases will require research, integration, and validation work not yet completed; significant additional capital on acceptable terms, of which there is no assurance; successful integration with third-party hardware and networks; regulatory, export-control, and security approvals; and — critically — the winning of defense or commercial contracts through notoriously long procurement cycles. VisionWave is a small-cap company that has built much of its platform through rapid acquisitions, carrying integration risk on top of the formidable competition from the established names above. This is, in short, an early-stage IP and platform story in a field full of giants — high potential, but high risk.

A Story Worth Watching

VisionWave's SDNN™ filing is, at this stage, a statement of its technology development efforts backed by an extensive technical specification rather than a commercialized product — and the gap between those two things is where most of the risk lives.

CONTINUED … Learn more about VisionWave Holdings, Inc. at: https://equity-insider.com/vwav-landing

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SOURCES:

[1] VisionWave Holdings, Inc. — “VisionWave Holdings Files U.S. Patent Application for SDNN™ Symbiotic Deep Neural Network Architecture for Autonomous Defense and Intelligent Systems” (GlobeNewswire, June 15, 2026; primary source for the provisional filing, SDNN™ architecture, components, use cases, and management quotes):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/15/3311742/0/en/VisionWave-Holdings-Files-U-S-Patent-Application-for-SDNN-Symbiotic-Deep-Neural-Network-Architecture-for-Autonomous-Defense-and-Intelligent-Systems.html

[2] VisionWave Holdings, Inc. — “VisionWave Brings AI-based Sensing Capabilities for the Defense and Security Sector by Acquiring a Controlling Interest in Foresight Autonomous” (GlobeNewswire/PR Newswire, June 9, 2026; ~52% Foresight stake, $17.5M, STRATUM™ SENSE, xClibre™):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/06/09/3308768/0/en/VisionWave-Brings-AI-based-Sensing-Capabilities-for-the-Defense-and-Security-Sector-by-Acquiring-a-Controlling-Interest-in-Foresight-Autonomous.html

[3] VisionWave Holdings, Inc. — “VisionWave Announces Strategic Investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings and Integration with xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence” (GlobeNewswire, April 21, 2026; xClibre™ ~$60M BDO valuation, platform architecture):

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/04/21/3277869/0/en/VisionWave-Announces-Strategic-Investment-in-Foresight-Autonomous-Holdings-and-Integration-with-xClibre-AI-Video-Intelligence.html

[4] MarketScreener — “The Counter-Drone Arms Race Is Here…” (2026; Pentagon FY2027 ~$70B drone/counter-UAS budget, ~$29B Q1 2026 counter-drone awards; peer context PLTR, RCAT, AVAV)



[5] TradingKey / Parameter — defense-autonomy sector overviews (peer context: AeroVironment Switchblade/Puma, Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie, Palantir Gotham/AIP, Red Cat counter-UAS)

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This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding VisionWave Holdings, Inc.’s (the “Company”) filing of a U.S. provisional patent application and U.S. trademark application for the SDNN™ (Symbiotic Deep Neural Network) architecture (internally code-named “Mother”) and the components thereof; the anticipated capabilities, performance, use cases, and commercialization of the SDNN™ architecture; the prosecution, issuance, scope, and enforceability of any patent or trademark; the Company’s pending acquisition of a controlling interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and the integration of the xClibre™ AI video-intelligence portfolio and other recently acquired technologies; the Company’s strategy, market position, and ability to secure defense or commercial contracts; and the size, growth, and direction of the markets in which the Company operates, including U.S. defense and counter-UAS spending.

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