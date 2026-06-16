Alpine Credits Secures HRD Canada Three-Peat with 2026 Best Place to Work Win

SURREY, British Columbia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits, a pioneer in Canadian home equity financing, alongside its parent organization, Amur Financial Group, has earned a spot on the prestigious Canada’s Best Place to Work list for the third year running. The annual rankings are compiled by the Human Resources Director Canada (HRD), the nation’s premier authority on workplace culture and employer excellence.

"Securing this win for the third year in a row is a profound validation of our core belief: taking care of our people is what allows us to take such great care of our clients," said the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits.

HRD Canada evaluated over 100 employers nationwide. The benchmark measures key organizational health metrics, including employee engagement, compensation structures, and career development resources.

To qualify for the final list, participating companies needed high employee survey response rates and at least 75% favorability in confidential feedback.

"Our client-first mindset and fast approvals are driven by the very same agility that shapes our workplace culture," noted Alpine Credit’s VP of Sales. "That’s why we designed our entire model to empower Canadian homeowners to easily use their home equity to consolidate debt, fund renovations, or invest in their future."

Professionals looking to grow their careers within a top-tier workplace environment can explore open positions on the Alpine Credits career portal. To learn more about the organization's community footprint and philanthropic initiatives, visit their dedicated corporate social responsibility page.

About Alpine Credits

Alpine Credits is a Canadian direct lender that specializes in home equity loans. For 55+ years, we’ve helped tens of thousands of Canadian homeowners use their built-up equity to consolidate debt, renovate homes, or grow a business, regardless of credit or income.

For more information, please visit Alpine Credits.