HEI Civil Advances Safety Leadership with Dual CSP Certifications for Joosten and Hemric

Denver, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil is proud to announce that Anthony Joosten, vice president of safety, and Erika Hemric, Carolinas’ safety manager, have both earned the Certified Safety Professional® (CSP®) credential from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals® (BCSP®). The CSP is one of the most respected designations in the Safety, Health and Environmental (SH&E) field, recognizing practitioners who have demonstrated advanced knowledge, skill and experience in professional safety practice.

Hemric, who leads safety operations for HEI Civil's Carolinas division, has distinguished herself through skilled leadership and a genuine commitment to fostering a culture where safety is a shared responsibility. Joosten, who oversees safety strategy across the organization as vice president, brings the same commitment to raising standards companywide. Together, their certifications signal a strong alignment between individual professional growth and HEI Civil's broader mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects.

The CSP credential is awarded to individuals who have met rigorous education and experience requirements and passed a comprehensive examination. Certificants must recertify every five years, ensuring they remain current with evolving best practices and continue strengthening the profession.

"Safety, health, and environmental practice rely on the knowledge and skills of its practitioners," said Christy Uden, CAE, IOM, CEO of BCSP. "We are proud of those who join us in advancing safety through quality certification."

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Joosten shared, "Three years ago, a mentor of mine challenged me to go back to college and obtain my bachelor’s degree and CSP. The hard work has paid off, and I am grateful to my family, friends, and colleagues who supported and encouraged me on this path."

Hemric also expressed pride in her achievement, stating, "I am very proud to have earned my CSP. This certification is a symbol of the hard work and dedication I have put into continuing my growth, knowledge and experience in environment, safety and health beyond earning a degree," Hemric said. "I appreciate all the support HEI Civil has given me along this path and their commitment to making continuing education and growth a priority for their team members."

Both achievements underscore HEI Civil's core values of growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork; values known internally as GRIT. By investing in the professional development of its safety leaders, HEI Civil reinforces its responsibility to protect people, jobsites and the communities it serves.

About The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP)

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a not-for-profit corporation and recognized leader in high-quality accredited credentialing for Safety, health and environmental practitioners. BCSP establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional Safety practice. Since 1969, more than 100,000 BCSP credentials have been achieved. For detailed information, visit https://www.bcsp.org/.

About HEI Civil

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Arizona, the Carolinas, Colorado and Texas. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

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