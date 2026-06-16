Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEGNA Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that the Locked On Podcast Network is on track to reach one billion listens, views and social engagements by the end of 2026. Today marks the tenth anniversary of Locked On, the number one sports podcast network acquired by TEGNA in 2021.

Built on the idea that every fanbase deserves a daily, dedicated podcast and that hyper-local coverage could draw large audiences, Locked On evolved from a single show in 2016 into a network of 275 daily podcasts covering every NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL team, and major college sports programs daily. Earning more than 90 million combined listens, views, and social engagements each month, the Locked On Podcast Network produces the most total episodes and has the largest podcast audience of any native sports network.

“Locked On’s founding principle, ‘Your Team. Every Day,’ has remained constant,” said David Locke, president, Locked On Podcast Network. “We fully committed to the idea that sports fans are fans of their team first and have never wavered from that belief. We have proven we can be successful delivering daily team-specific coverage for passionate fans. Across 275 shows and 10 uninterrupted years, that idea has held true.”

In recent years, the podcast network has continued to build momentum with a slate of new initiatives, including Postcasts and Squad Shows, FAST TV channels, programming in partnership with Amazon Fire TV, including Bracket Breakdown and College Football Kickoff, and rapid expansion across social channels which has generated millions of views. In addition, a new, free NBA Draft Guide will debut this week, to immerse fans more fully in the draft.

“Our first decade proved that sports fans want more depth, more insights, and more of the voices that share their deep commitment and loyalty to their teams,” said Carl Weinstein, chief operating officer, Locked On Podcast Network. “The next chapter is about delivering that in new ways. We’re excited to continue growing and engaging fans, wherever they are, with innovative coverage every day.”

About Locked On Podcast Network

Founded in 2016, Locked On produces more than 275 podcasts, providing in-depth coverage of every NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL team, plus major college sports teams and conferences daily. The number one sports podcast network generates over 90 million listens, views, and social engagements each month. Its podcasts were streamed 515 million times in 2025 across the major podcast audio apps and for video on YouTube and leading OTT platforms.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the “Hold Separate Order” issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.

For media inquiries, contact:

Molly McMahon

Director, Corporate Communications

703-873-6422

mmcmahon@tegna.com