Gildan Activewear Issues Statement Regarding Recent Short Seller Report

MONTREAL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) is aware of a report published by a short seller on June 16, 2026. The Company is confident that its current disclosure provides its investors with accurate and comprehensive information regarding Gildan, including with respect to its financial information and governance practices.

The Company reiterates its fiscal 2026 guidance as communicated in its April 30, 2026 press release.

Gildan does not intend to provide any further comment at this time.

Forward-looking statements and information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation and regulations, and are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements include, amongst others, information with respect to our fiscal 2026 financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. We refer you to the Gildan’s public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as the risks described under the “Financial risk management”, “Critical accounting estimates and judgments”, and “Risks and uncertainties” sections of our most recent management’s discussion and analysis for a discussion of the various factors that may affect Gildan’s future results, as well as the “2026 Outlook” section of our April 30, 2026 press release for material assumptions underlying the 2026 financial outlook.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO™, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada and Polo Ralph Lauren® also under a licensing agreement.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.