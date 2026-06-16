When School’s Out, Community Steps In

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) The joy of being a kid on summer vacation offers a time to explore with your friends, discover new things about the world and yourself and recharge for a few months before heading back to school in the fall. However, for millions of families, the end of the school year also marks the beginning of a stressful season filled with tough choices, as children can fall behind in the months away from the classroom.

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The summer gap begins when the school doors close and many children lose access to the daily routines, educational support and dependable nutrition that help them thrive. For families already juggling tight budgets and demanding schedules, summer can quickly become a season of added pressure and stress.

Summer learning loss – or the decline in academic skills and learning during the school break – can have a lasting impact on academic outcomes. Studies show over the summer, students can forget 20-30% of what they learned during the school year. Without the right support, students often start the new school year playing catchup, which can cause them to fall further behind.

Summer can also intensify food insecurity. Of the more than 22 million kids who rely on free or reduced-priced school meals, many lose access to these vital programs over the summer. When those meals disappear, families must stretch already limited budgets to cover up to 10 additional meals a week per child. In fact, recent United Way Worldwide data from 211 – the free 24/7 helpline that connects people with local resources – identified food access as one of the most pressing needs facing millions of families nationwide.

These overlapping pressures fall especially hard on millions of working families living paycheck to paycheck, including ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households. They earn above the federal poverty level but still struggle to afford basic expenses like housing, medicine, food and transportation.

Addressing the summer gap requires a community-wide approach and solutions that meet hardworking families where they are. For example, United Way Community Schools are community-based hubs that bring together schools, social services agencies, volunteers and other community partners to provide students and families with essential support like tutoring, food access and health and wellness resources.

Families also need easy, practical, daily tips and local resources to make ends meet and help their kids stay on track.

Learning that Fits Your Day

For busy families, low- or no-cost learning moments that fit into packed schedules can make a real difference. Many communities and nonprofits offer dedicated programs to keep children active and learning during the summer, such as:

Summer art classes, creative writing workshops and digital literacy tutoring at local libraries

Free monthly book deliveries and reading challenges through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – a United Way partner – or book exchanges at Little Free Libraries in high-traffic areas

Gardening classes, nature appreciation classes and swim lessons through local parks and recreation departments

Free weekly youth workshops offered by many public museums, zoos and botanical gardens

Free virtual museum field trips through institutions like the Smithsonian and NASA Glenn Research Center

Free online courses in topics ranging from coding to art or language learning





Accessing Your Community’s Food Network

Families shouldn’t have to choose between nutritious food and other essentials. Help is available to ensure kids have the nutrition needed to thrive over the summer. While resources vary by community, examples include:



Youth-serving organizations serving as open summer meal sites, offering free breakfast and lunch to kids and teens

City parks departments offering daily meal stations

School districts offering summer meal programs; food delivery may be an option

Local places of worship hosting open-door meal programs or distributing weekend grocery bags for families





For those looking to make a difference this summer, consider lending a hand to help children and families. Volunteering is a rewarding way to give back to your community. Whether it’s mentoring, serving meals, reading with students or supporting local programs, even a small time investment can make a lasting impact. After all, when families thrive, communities thrive.

To learn more about childhood summer learning programs, food initiatives and ways to support your community, visit unitedway.org.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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