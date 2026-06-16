Nano-Yield Honored with 2026 Stevie Award for Agricultural Innovation

Sandy, UTAH, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano-Yield, an agricultural technology company focused on improving fertilizer and crop input efficiency through nanotechnology, has received a 2026 Stevie® Award in the American Business Awards® program.

Nanotechnology for Agriculture

The American Business Awards are among the nation’s premier business honors, recognizing organizations for innovation, growth, leadership, and business impact across industries.

Nano-Yield was recognized for developing nanotechnology designed to improve nutrient uptake, enhance fertilizer and crop protection performance, reduce waste, and help growers increase return per acre without requiring major operational changes to existing farming systems.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards,” said Clark Bell, CEO of Nano-Yield. “Agriculture is facing increasing pressure from rising costs, tighter margins, and growing demands for efficiency. Our focus has always been helping growers get more value from the inputs they already use while improving overall field performance. This recognition reflects the hard work of our team, our partners, and the growers who continue using our technology in the field.”

Nano-Yield’s products, including NanoPro, NanoN+, and NanoCote™, are designed to work alongside existing fertilizer and crop protection programs to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary waste. The company’s technologies have been utilized across millions of acres through field trials, grower programs, and commercial farming operations.

The company has continued expanding its presence within the agricultural sector as growers increasingly prioritize efficiency, input optimization, and operational performance. Nano-Yield was also recently named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Award presented by Ernst & Young LLP.

Stevie Award winners were selected by panels of judges evaluating innovation, business performance, organizational impact, and long-term value creation.

About Nano-Yield

Nano-Yield is a Utah-based agricultural technology company focused on improving fertilizer and crop input efficiency through nanotechnology. Its products are designed to enhance nutrient uptake, improve crop protection performance, reduce waste, and help growers maximize return per acre while working within existing farming systems. Learn more at www.nano-yield.com.

Founded in 2014, the Nano-Yield company is a pioneering force in the world of nanotechnology, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible at the nanoscale. As a leading innovator in the field, Nano-Yield leverages cutting-edge research and groundbreaking nano solutions to create a profound impact in the agriculture and turf industries. With a commitment to precision, quality, and sustainable advancements, Nano-Yield strives to bring their patented nanotechnology to growers worldwide. For the latest information about Nano-Yield and their transformative work, please visit their official website at www.nano-yield.com.

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Alex Koritz

KORITZ Communications

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https://www.nano-yield.com/

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