More Antimony Intersections on the Bald Hill Main Zone

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Antimony Resources corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0), have reported assay results from three additional drill holes undertaken on the Main Zone of the Bald Hill Antimony property located in New Brunswick and under option from Globex. Antimony’s press release can be accessed here for further information.

Holes BHW-26-03, BHW-26-04 and BHW-26-15 intersected multiple antimony zones as reported in the table below.

Drill Sample Results - Main Zone Bald Hill

Drilled from West Side Hole Number BHW-26-03 From (m) To (m) Length (m) % Sb Zone 1 80.4 81.7 1.3 2.23 Zone 2 84.2 85.0 0.8 19.8 Hole Number BHW -26-04 From (m) to (m) Length (m) % Sb Zone 1 100.8 103.0 2.2 0.33 Zone 2 107.8 108.8 1 1.48 Zone 3 110.8 121.0 10.3 5.45 including 118.0 121.0 3.0 13.3 Drilled from East Side Hole Number BH-26-15 From (m) to (m) Length (m) % Sb Zone 1 200.5 207.1 6.6 2.15 including 200.5 202.2 1.7 7.62 Zone 2 213.1 226.3 13.2 2.85 including 213.1 217.2 4.1 5.45 including 217.9 221.2 3.3 2.86 including 223.3 226.3 3.0 2.85 Zone 3 237.3 239.5 2.3 8.15

Holes 3 and 4 successfully intersected antimony mineralization and effectively extended the Main Zone in a southerly direction. Hole 26-15 drilled within the area of the body of the Main Zone intersected 13.2m grading 2.85% Sb. Holes 26-3 and 26-4 intersected two and three antimony bearing zones respectively including 10.3 m grading 5,45% Sb.

These drill results are the first of the 2026 drill program on the Main Zone.

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2 Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex’s annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.