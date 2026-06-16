APSEZ Expands Partnership with US-Based Kaleris to Accelerate AI-Led Transformation

Editor’s Synopsis:

APSEZ and Kaleris will deploy an AI-augmented, plug-and-play operating platform across a global network of 15 container terminals spanning 9 ports.

APSEZ plans to invest USD 850 million in technology and decarbonisation as part of its 2031 ambition, including up to USD 100 million in two phases to accelerate automation and optimisation through its partnership with Kaleris.

APSEZ expects to unlock 91 MMT of additional capacity (~10% of installed capacity) by 2030; the Kaleris collaboration to accelerate this progress.





AHMEDABAD, India and ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport operator, has expanded its strategic partnership with Kaleris to drive next-generation capabilities across its ports and logistics network. The partnership is part of its broader 2030 objectives involving an outlay of USD 850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades and an ambitious one billion tonnes of cargo handling capability per annum.

The multi-year agreement will see Kaleris deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports. Building on Phase 1 deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, planning, optimisation and automation capabilities across its maritime and logistics network, creating a unified digital backbone to enhance efficiency, consistency and end-to-end visibility.

The deployment of Kaleris’ Advanced Optimization is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains -- up to 20% improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity, and up to 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity, reinforcing APSEZ’s ambition to build a technology-led integrated transport platform and scale efficiently for long-term growth.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSEZ, said, “AI-enabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics. While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command and control capabilities, the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience.”

Kirk Knauff, President and CEO, Kaleris, said: “APSEZ is demonstrating the real impact of an AI-enabled port network at scale. Expanding to all 15 terminals reflects the results already achieved and the trust behind this partnership. At Kaleris, we measure success by customer outcomes, and with N4 and our Advanced Optimization solutions, those results can now be amplified across the entire network.”

As cargo volumes grow and supply chains become more complex, APSEZ is investing in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), computer vision and advanced optimisation tools to enable real-time visibility, smarter resource allocation and faster decision-making. The deployment will expand Kaleris’ N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) across APSEZ’s network to improve yard utilisation, accelerate vessel turnaround, enhance planning accuracy, and deliver more reliable, predictable cargo movement for customers as APSEZ advances towards its ambition of handling one billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030.

APSEZ’s ambition of handling one billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030 reflects its accelerating scale and execution – the first 100 MMT took more than a decade, while each subsequent milestones, achieved at a faster pace with an unparalleled interconnected transport and logistics platform spanning ports, rail, roads, trucking, warehouses and cargo gateways.

About APSEZ



APSEZ, part of the globally diversified Adani Group, a leading Integrated Transport Operator--across cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing, and final delivery via road transport to customer gates.

This comprehensive "shore-to-door" capability, supported by cutting-edge digital infrastructure and AI-driven optimization, positions APSEZ as India's preeminent integrated logistics solutions provider. The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 15 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 137 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million sq. ft. of warehouses, and 25,000+ trucks operating on its proprietary platform, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. APSEZ also operates 4 international ports across Australia, Colombo, Israel and Tanzania.



With a current cargo handling capacity of 653 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 27% of India's total port volumes, targeting 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030.



Recognized among the Top 5% of global transportation and transportation infrastructure firms in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (95th percentile globally), with five ports featuring in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2024, APSEZ combines scale, operational excellence, and integrated capabilities to enable seamless global trade.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 680 companies across 105 countries, Kaleris provides mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, Kaleris bridges the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empowers customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com