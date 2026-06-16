AI/R Compass UOL Achieves the AWS Business Value Realization Competency

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI/R Compass UOL, a subsidiary of AI/R—a technology company specialized in agentic AI—, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Business Value Realization Competency. This specialization recognizes AI/R Compass UOL as an AWS Partner that helps customers deliver measurable, post-sales business outcomes from their AWS investments.

Achieving the AWS Business Value Realization Competency differentiates AI/R Compass UOL as an AWS Partner that excels at helping customers define, measure, and achieve business outcomes from their cloud and AI investments. It signals to customers that the Partner brings proven commitment, highly trained and certified teams, and a demonstrated track record of delivering measurable business outcomes—not just technical implementations.

AI/R Compass UOL helps organizations move beyond technical implementations by building Business Value Realization Plans that tie AWS workloads to specific business outcomes, guiding adoption through to measurable results. AI/R Compass UOL brings this approach consistently across engagements, scaling customer success practices to deliver repeatable results.

“Achieving the AWS Business Value Realization Competency validates our commitment to transforming AI investments into measurable business outcomes for our clients,” said Gil Torquato, CEO and Chairman at AI/R. “The combination of AWS solutions and AI/R Compass UOL’s execution model brings together technical expertise, close alignment with business teams, and ongoing monitoring of the operational impact generated, paving the way for the secure, scalable adoption of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous agents.”

AWS allows scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. Aligned with this approach, AI/R Compass UOL’s strategy is structured around a single core capability: Agentic AI Engineering, which brings together software development, the creation and orchestration of multiple intelligent agents, and their direct application within the global operations of hundreds of organizations.

About AI/R Compass UOL

AI/R Compass UOL is a subsidiary of AI/R, a technology company specializing in agentic AI. As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner, the highest partnership tier within the AWS ecosystem, AI/R Compass UOL brings together eleven technical competencies, including the latest in generative AI and agentic AI. The company also has more than 1,900 AWS-certified professionals and has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the AWS SI Partner of the Year award for Brazil and Latin America, which it has won five times.

Caroline Randow, caroline.randow@aircompany.ai