AI Data Centers Could Be Coming for Your Home's Power

Washington, D.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial intelligence boom is showing up in an unexpected place, the household electric bill, and financial researcher Jim Rickards says the story runs deeper than power rates. In a new free presentation , he follows the strain on America's grid down to the metals required to build it.

The Strain

Peer reviewed research from North Carolina State University and partner institutions projects that electricity demand from data centers could raise U.S. power costs by a national average of 6%–29% by 2030 and by up to 57% in some regions. The finding is contested, some utility-backed analyses argue data centers are not the main driver but it has put household bills squarely in the debate.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates data-center demand could reach 6.7%–12.0% of total U.S. electricity consumption by 2028, up from about 4.4% in 2023. However it lands on any one bill, that demand has to be met and meeting it means building a great deal of new grid.

The metal that grid runs on is already tightening. Morgan Stanley forecasts a roughly 600,000 tonne refined copper deficit in 2026, the largest in more than two decades, as mine disruptions and limited new supply collide with demand that S&P Global projects could rise 50% by 2030. Rickards uses that supply-demand gap to make his central point: the constraint on the AI build-out may be physical, not financial.

A Pattern Worth Understanding

Rickards draws a direct comparison to a situation that played out during Trump's first term. Weeks before the 2024 election, a plan to privatize Fannie Mae began circulating. The company had been bailed out by the government after the 2008 financial crisis and shares had collapsed, trading for a fraction of what the business was actually worth. Rickards says he recommended shares to a group of his readers before the news broke wide. In the year that followed, shares climbed more than 1,000%.

His point is not that history repeats exactly. It is that the setup rhymes. When a real asset is being held back by a government decision rather than any flaw in the underlying business, the market tends to misprice it heavily until that decision changes. Rickards believes the copper sitting inside this one blocked American deposit is in the same position today. The asset is real, the demand is growing, and the only thing holding the price down is a regulatory decision he expects to shift.

Why It Matters to You

Here is the part that reaches beyond the monthly bill: you cannot move that much new electricity without enormous quantities of copper, and a build-out of this scale runs straight into the question of where that copper comes from. The AI story everyone is watching may depend on a metals story almost no one is and the companies that supply those metals, along with the cost of power itself, touch ordinary households and portfolios alike.

For an investor, that reframes the obvious question, not "which AI company wins," but "what does the whole build out physically require, and who supplies it?"

About the Presentation

Rickards follows the copper shortage, the AI grid demand, and the U.S. deposit he believes sits at the center of both in a free presentation now available online. Click here to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the White House, and the Department of Defense across five decades in government and finance. He later built financial threat detection systems for the CIA and designed the Pentagon's first financial war games. In 2007, he delivered formal testimony to the U.S. Treasury warning of the conditions that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand the forces shaping their wealth.