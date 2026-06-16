Ridgepost Capital Announces Appointment of Director of Operations and Expansion of Global Client Solutions Team

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (“Ridgepost”) (NYSE: RPC) today announced the addition of Wendy Reese as Director of Operations, effective June 18, 2026, alongside recent hires within our Global Client Solutions business.

Wendy joins Ridgepost with significant leadership experience in operations, program management, and enterprise governance across complex financial services organizations. Most recently, she served in a senior operations leadership role overseeing strategic portfolio delivery, governance frameworks, and enterprise transformation initiatives.

In her role as Director of Operations, Wendy will focus on enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening governance processes, and supporting the firm’s continued growth across its platform.

“Wendy’s track record of driving operational excellence and executing at scale makes her an ideal addition to Ridgepost,” said Luke Sarsfield, Ridgepost Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build a best-in-class operating platform.”

The firm also continues to invest in and expand its Global Client Solutions team, enhancing the department’s capabilities to serve investors better and support the firm’s growth initiatives. As part of this expansion, Ridgepost has welcomed Abby Kizer, Will Lindsey and Will Pierce over the last few months, further strengthening its expertise in client coverage and business development.

“We are excited to welcome Abby Kizer, Will Lindsey and Will Pierce to the team,” added Sarita Narson Jairath, Ridgepost Capital Global Head of Client Solutions. “Their experience and client-focused approach enhances our ability to deliver tailored solutions to our partners and investors.”

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

Taylor Donahue

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