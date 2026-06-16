Loneliness Emerges as Top Concern for K-12 Students in New Youth Wellness Report

Fort Worth, TX, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academic stress has long been considered the defining challenge for K-12 students, but loneliness has emerged as the more pressing concern, according to the 2026 Youth Wellness Report released today by Alongside, by TimelyCare.





Drawing from 1 million student chats and 28,676 hours of support, the data provides an unprecedented look at student needs across grades 4-12 when digital wellbeing support is immediate and school-integrated.





The report found that a “lack of friends” appeared in 23% of all student conversations, marking it the leading topic of discussion of the year. The next most prevalent student concerns included a lack of motivation, peer conflict, sleep struggles, and emotional numbness.





"These findings should stop us in our tracks," said Elsa Friis, Ph.D., Director, Product and Clinical Care, Alongside, by TimelyCare. "While cell phone bans are an important step in helping students spend more time face-to-face, our report suggests they aren't the silver bullet we hoped. Students still report feeling lonely even when engaging in person, highlighting that we must go beyond physical proximity and support students in developing truly meaningful relationships."





Addressing these needs has direct impacts on school stability. An independent ESSA Level II study showed that Alongside student users missed 20% fewer days than non-users (5.2 days vs. 6.5 days), resulting in a 2% boost in average daily attendance.





“Attendance problems often start with a student who is overwhelmed or stuck,” Friis added. “Earlier support provides a path forward before challenges become harder to reverse.”



Key Findings



Age-Specific Loneliness : Younger students focus on peer exclusion; older students report feeling "invisible" within groups.

: Younger students focus on peer exclusion; older students report feeling "invisible" within groups. Motivation vs. Skills: Low motivation often masks gaps in executive functions like planning and focus.

Low motivation often masks gaps in executive functions like planning and focus. Earlier Sleep Struggles: Issues linked to device use and racing thoughts are appearing in younger age groups.

Issues linked to device use and racing thoughts are appearing in younger age groups. High Engagement with Tools: Alongside skill-building modules saw a high 58% completion rate, indicating that students prefer tools over lectures.

Alongside skill-building modules saw a high 58% completion rate, indicating that students prefer tools over lectures. Peer Support: Of 1,763 confirmed crises, 11.7% were peer-reported, highlighting students looking out for one another.





As districts evaluate AI implementation, the report stresses the importance of clinical governance. Alongside, by TimelyCare advocates for purpose-built technology that encourages real-world connection and integrates directly into school support systems rather than replacing human care.





The full report is available for download here.



About Alongside, by TimelyCare

Alongside, by TimelyCare is a clinician-designed AI platform that helps students take the right steps to tackle school stress, friend drama, and everyday emotional challenges, whenever they need it. Trusted by more than 200 schools nationwide, Alongside’s evidence-based approach provides support for everyday challenges while ensuring severe issues are flagged for human intervention, ensuring safety for young people and peace of mind for the adults who care about them.

Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

gina.katzmark@timelycare.com

+1 218-310-2259

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