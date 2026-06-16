GFiber and Quext Bring First-of-its-Kind Multifamily Network Experience to Irvine Company’s Pacifica Place

IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFiber, in collaboration with smart property technology provider Quext , is excited to debut the next generation of multifamily connectivity to residents at Irvine Company’s new 896-unit Pacifica Place property located in the Irvine Spectrum District of Irvine, California. Knowing that residents rely on connectivity to live, work, and play, this partnership elevates internet to a 360-degree experience, unveiling first-of-its kind innovation to ensure fast, seamless coverage throughout each unit and across the community, and control of locks, thermostats, and other smart devices wherever a resident may be on the property.





Starting this month, Pacifica Place residents will experience a new standard, bringing the best of fiber speeds to each unit with 3 gig symmetrical speed augmented with Wi-Fi 7 technology to enable multi-gig speeds—even over Wi-Fi—throughout the property. This ensures the lowest latency, best performance, and full smart home control—without the wait for installation or the insecurity and unpredictability of connecting to public Wi-Fi when outside their unit. The Irvine Company is collaborating with GFiber and Quext to create a truly differentiated network experience for their residents.

"At Irvine Company, we’re always looking for innovative ways to elevate the resident experience," said Jinda Reining, Vice President at Irvine Company. "By partnering with GFiber and Quext, we’re proud to be the first location to offer a 3 Gig and Wi-Fi 7 solution where connectivity can be enabled instantly upon move-in, ensuring our residents enjoy a seamless, premium smart home experience."

"This launch represents a transformational shift in how the internet is delivered to multi-family communities," said John Keib, Chief Technology & Product Officer at GFiber. "By delivering a personal network with a multi-gig fiber connection to every apartment home at Pacifica Place powered by the latest Wi-Fi, we’re setting a new standard for resident experience and eliminating connectivity friction from day one."

With the GFiber and Quext managed Wi-Fi solution's "Instant On Connectivity," new residents can have full internet access even before they unbox their belongings, eliminating any installation or equipment delays, from selecting a provider to waiting for equipment. New residents simply download and open the Quext app to securely set up their Personal Area Network (PAN) and get online in seconds. Their private Wi-Fi network then follows them seamlessly across common areas, providing a truly 'always-on' connection that allows residents to work or stream securely without interruption.





According to the National Multifamily Housing Council nearly 75% of apartment tenants consider pre-installed Wi-Fi to be an important amenity. The unified system of GFiber Multi-Gig Managed Wi-Fi 7 serves as the foundation for a true smart community that goes far beyond pre-installed Wi-Fi. Residents can use the Quext app to manage their personal Wi-Fi, control their thermostat, and use their iOS or Android devices for smart-lock property access via Bluetooth. Even before they move in, prospective residents can experience the community securely during a self-guided tour—complete with guest Wi-Fi access—thanks to a seamless integration with Irvine Company’s Tour Guide app, built using the Quext API and SDK. For property managers, this one-click integration dramatically simplifies operations while significantly boosting resident satisfaction.

Learn more about GFiber’s Managed Wi-Fi 7 offering with Quext at: gfiber.com/managed-wifi . Find details and leasing options for Pacifica Place at Irvine Spectrum here .

About GFiber:

GFiber delivers fast, reliable, fairly-priced and open fiber internet service, prioritizing customer experience, reliability and speed. GFiber started in 2010 as a Google-driven experiment to catalyze the gigabit internet ecosystem, and has since pioneered the gigabit and multigig internet future. For more than a decade, GFiber has maintained its monthly internet pricing without any rate increases, and remains committed to bringing the best internet experience to its customers. Currently in 19 states with plans to expand, GFiber is America's most-decorated internet, winning the JD Power award for Customer Satisfaction in Home Wired Internet in the South Region for the 3rd year in a row in 2025, along with being a 5x winner of PC Mag Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Major and Best Fiber ISP, 3x winner of Best Fiber Internet Provider by Forbes and Carrier of the Year from Fierce Networks, in addition to top recognitions from HighSpeedInternet.com, CNET, reviews.org and many more. You can find more information, check availability in your area and compare plans at fiber.google.com .

About Irvine Company:



Irvine Company is respected for its master planning and environmental stewardship of the Irvine Ranch in Orange County, as well as diversified operations throughout coastal California. The Company is committed to long-term ownership and operations of a world-class real estate portfolio, the breadth of which is unmatched in the industry. With each property positioned at the top of its class, the company’s holdings consist of 129 million square feet and include more than 590 office buildings, 125 apartment communities with 65,000 units, 40 retail centers, one coastal resort, three golf courses, and five marinas.

About Quext:

Quext is an award-winning technology and services company redefining how multifamily communities operate, lease, and live. Built for owners and operators, the Quext platform unifies smart apartment hardware, leasing and support, access control, managed internet, and embedded integrations to drive efficiency, increase NOI, and elevate the resident experience. From prospect to resident, Quext delivers a fully connected ecosystem designed to reduce costs, support on-site teams, and streamline the entire resident experience. Founded by Madera Residential, a leading multifamily investment and management firm, Quext brings real operator insight into every solution it builds. Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, Quext continues to set the standard for innovation in multifamily technology. Learn more at onequext.com .

Media Contacts:

Jesse Granger

jessegranger@google.com

External Communications Manager, GFiber