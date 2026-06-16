Texas Precious Metals Announces John Cathey as President

SHINER, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Precious Metals, one of the nation's largest precious metals dealers, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Cathey as President.

Cathey joins Texas Precious Metals with nearly three decades of executive leadership experience spanning manufacturing, construction, energy, and industrial sectors. Throughout his career, he has held senior financial and operational leadership roles and built a reputation for driving profitable growth, leading strategic transformations, improving operational performance, and executing complex financial and business initiatives.

Tarek Saab will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer of Texas Precious Metals. In his role as CEO, Saab will focus on the company's long-term strategic development and capital markets initiatives while working closely with Cathey to support the continued growth of the retail business.

"John Cathey's appointment as President marks a defining moment for us," said Tarek Saab, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of Texas Precious Metals. "With John shepherding the growth of our e-commerce, wholesale, and depository businesses, I will be focusing my attention on leading Texas Precious Metals' future into the capital markets."

As President, Cathey will oversee the continued growth and operation of Texas Precious Metals' core business units, including its e-commerce, wholesale, and depository divisions. His appointment supports the company's ongoing commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and long-term growth.

"Texas Precious Metals has built an exceptional reputation by consistently putting customers first and earning their trust one relationship at a time," said John Cathey, President of Texas Precious Metals. "I am honored to join an organization that values integrity, accountability, and service as highly as it does. I look forward to working alongside our team to strengthen those customer relationships, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering the experience and value our customers have come to expect."

Cathey's broad experience across finance, strategy, operations, and executive leadership positions him to help guide Texas Precious Metals through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Cathey will transition into the role for the remainder of 2026 and assume full responsibilities on January 1st, 2027.

ABOUT TEXAS PRECIOUS METALS:

Established in 2011, Texas Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals companies in the world. As a market maker for gold and silver coins and bars, the company services retail, wholesale, and institutional clients. The company’s online retail platform, texmetals.com, world-class depository, and fulfillment and logistics service center have been widely praised for their speed and attention to customer service. Texas Precious Metals offers a line of custom-minted products under the brand, Texas Mint, producing a wide variety of licensed products for Texas A&M University, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, UFC, and other partners. Texas Precious Metals is a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kat Rice

Texas Precious Metals

kat@texmetals.com

Phone: 361.260.7121