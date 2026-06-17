Peec AI launches AI Shopping Analytics as product recommendations move inside ChatGPT

Berlin, BERLIN, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, the AI search analytics platform, today launched AI Shopping Analytics, giving e-commerce brands product-level visibility into how AI assistants recommend their catalog.The launch extends Peec AI from brand visibility to product-level visibility — into AI shopping, where buying decisions now happen.





AI Shopping Analytics | Peec AI

Conversational product discovery has become a default surface inside ChatGPT, with Perplexity, Gemini, Copilot, and Amazon building commerce experiences in parallel. When a shopper asks an AI assistant what to buy, it returns a shortlist. Until now, brands had no way of knowing whether their products made that shortlist, where they ranked, or which competitors took the slot.

"ChatGPT is the new shelf — the shelf buyers actually trust right now. And until today, brands couldn't see whether they're on it, where they're placed, or who's next to them. You can't win shelf space you can't see." Marius Meiners, co-founder of Peec AI

AI Shopping Analytics tracks every product in a brand's catalog across AI shopping answers, surfacing:

Visibility, win rate, and position — how often each product appears, how often it's the top recommendation, and where it ranks. Most shoppers only see the first two or three results before scrolling.

— how often each product appears, how often it's the top recommendation, and where it ranks. Most shoppers only see the first two or three results before scrolling. Where AI sends buyers — the brand's own store, a marketplace, or a retailer. Winning the recommendation means little if the sale is lost downstream.e

— the brand's own store, a marketplace, or a retailer. Winning the recommendation means little if the sale is lost downstream.e Comparison attributes — the dimensions AI assistants actually weigh when comparing products in a category, exposing gaps between what the engine evaluates and what a brand's product pages say.

— the dimensions AI assistants actually weigh when comparing products in a category, exposing gaps between what the engine evaluates and what a brand's product pages say. Mentioned price — the price AI quotes for a product, checked against the catalog price to catch stale or inaccurate data.

— the price AI quotes for a product, checked against the catalog price to catch stale or inaccurate data. Shopping queries — the searches AI runs while answering, including the prompts a brand isn't showing up for yet.

The launch comes as the infrastructure for agentic commerce takes shape. Shopify and Google recently published the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard for how AI agents discover and transact with merchants, with Universal Cart and agent payments layered on top at Google I/O 2026. As AI agents begin transacting on shoppers' behalf, brands without visibility into how their catalog performs in AI answers will be flying blind.

Peec AI surpassed $10 million in annual recurring revenue in May 2026, 16 months after product launch, and counts more than 2,500 customers globally, including Attio, Squarespace, TUI and Hugo Boss. The company opened its first US office in New York earlier this year, with the US as its fastest-growing market.

AI Shopping Analytics is available now. In the coming weeks, Peec AI will add Shopping Actions — specific, ranked recommendations for improving product pages based on what AI engines evaluate — along with AI-generated prompt setup and API and MCP access.

About Peec AI

Peec AI is AI search analytics for marketing teams and agencies. The company enables teams to monitor, analyze and improve how their brands and products appear across AI-powered answer engines and generative search platforms such as ChatGPT, AI Mode, and Perplexity. Founded in January 2025 by Marius Meiners, Daniel Drabo and Tobias Siwonia, Peec AI has raised $29M from Singular, 20VC and Antler. Learn more at peec.ai

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