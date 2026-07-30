Peec AI Adds Mistral Coverage, Now Tracking 10+ LLMs Across the US, China, and Europe

Berlin, BERLIN, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peec AI, an AI visibility tracking platform, today announced it has added support for Mistral, the European AI leader, bringing its total coverage to more than 10 large language models. The expansion makes Peec AI one of the few monitoring platforms that tracks how brands appear across models from all three major AI regions - the United States, China, and Europe.

Peec AI Adds Mistral Coverage - Now Tracks Brand Visibility Across 10+ LLMs in the US, China, and Europe

Marketing teams and agencies using Peec AI can now measure their brand's Share of Voice in generative search engines, brand mention frequency, sentiment, and cited sources inside Mistral's models (Mistral Small and Mistral Medium), alongside the Peec AI existing coverage of ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Claude Sonnet 4, GPT-5 Search, DeepSeek, and Qwen. The platform tracks Share of Voice for every prompt across LLMs, so teams see not just whether their brand appears, but which specific questions trigger a recommendation - and which brands are mentioned.

"AI Search used to be dominated by ChatGPT and Perplexity. Nowadays the landscape is more fragmented”, said Malte Landwehr, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of Peec AI. “With Mistral our clients can not just see where they stand in US- and China-centric LLMs but how visible they are in the leading European LLM.”

Attribution and benchmarking across the full AI landscape

The addition of Mistral closes a critical gap in multi-region AI search monitoring. European brands, regulators, and enterprise buyers increasingly rely on Mistral's models for AI-powered search and recommendation - making visibility there a growing priority for companies competing in the European market.

Peec AI surfaces not only where a brand ranks, but why an LLM chose a competitor — using attribution tracking that identifies which content pages models cited and which signals drove the decision. Teams can run real-time AI visibility benchmarking across models, compare competitor Share of Voice side by side, and audit RAG impact — isolating whether a response came from retrieved content or the model's static weights.

With more than 10 models tracked daily through both native UIs and APIs, Peec AI offers LLM coverage that spans:

United States - ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Claude

China - DeepSeek, Qwen

Europe - Mistral

About Peec AI

Peec AI is an AI search analytics platform that helps marketing teams and agencies monitor, benchmark, and improve how their brands appear across AI answer engines. With comprehensive coverage of 10+ LLM platforms - including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews and AI Mode, Claude, DeepSeek, Qwen, and Mistral - Peec AI provides Generative Share of Voice tracking, citation attribution, RAG impact auditing, competitor benchmarking, and prioritized recommendations that show teams exactly what to change to earn more AI citations. Founded in January 2025 by Marius Meiners, Daniel Drabo, and Tobias Siwonia, Peec AI is backed by Singular, 20VC, and Antler. Learn more at peec.ai

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