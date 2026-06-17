TTM Technologies Achieves AEC-Q200 Qualification for Mini-Xinger® RF Product Portfolio

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) and substrates, today announced that its Mini-Xinger® product portfolio has achieved AEC-Q200 qualification accreditation, a significant milestone validating the product line’s conformance to the highest standards of passive component reliability for automotive and high-reliability applications.

AEC-Q200 Qualification Overview

The AEC-Q200 qualification, established by the Automotive Electronics Council (“AEC”), represents the industry benchmark for stress testing and reliability qualification of passive electronic components. Earning this accreditation confirms that TTM’s Mini-Xinger® RF product portfolio meets or exceeds rigorous requirements across temperature cycling, mechanical shock, vibration, humidity, and electrical performance, ensuring consistent, long-term reliability in the most demanding operating environments.

For TTM's automotive and emerging commercial space customers, AEC-Q200 qualification provides the confidence that Xinger® brand components meet the stringent qualification standards of their critical demanding markets. Long recognized as the preferred passive RF solution for satellite-based navigation technologies, GPS/GNSS (“Global Navigation Satellite System”) and telecom integrations on automotive platforms, Xinger® components are trusted for their reliability, performance, and compact form factors. That same proven performance is now rapidly gaining distinction in commercial space applications, where thermal stability and thermal reliability are critical in the harsh environmental conditions of space.

Mini-Xinger® RF Product Portfolio

The Mini-Xinger® is a signature product line of TTM's RF & Specialty Components (“RF&S”) business unit, offering a broad range of high-performance directional couplers, hybrid couplers, and power dividers trusted across commercial wireless infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and automotive applications. To learn more about the Mini-Xinger® portfolio, visit www.ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts: Winnie Ng

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

TTM Technologies, Inc.

+852 22722287 / +1 714 327 3000

winnie.ng@ttm.com

Sean K.F. Hannan,

Vice President, Investor Relations

TTM Technologies, Inc.

+1 339 466 7737

sean.hannan@ttmtech.com







