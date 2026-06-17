Ninepoint Publishes 2026 Mid-Year Outlook

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment management firms, today released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, offering perspectives from its portfolio managers about the most compelling investment opportunities in the second half of the year. The report features market insights spanning fixed income, energy, metals & mining, gold equities, silver equities, infrastructure and digital assets.

“The year started with a clear consensus that inflation was drifting back toward target, rates were coming down, and the economy was on steady footing,” said James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “The conflict in the Middle East changed that almost overnight, with both advisors and investors re-assessing where the real opportunities are and what risks exist.”

“What this first half demonstrated, again, is how quickly the market backdrop can change – especially given our current geopolitical climate. That’s why active management matters,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “Despite the global uncertainty, equity markets have remained resilient, supported by AI and data centre investment, demand for metals and critical minerals and sovereignty over critical infrastructure. As we look to the second half, the question is how investors position portfolios for a much less predictable environment.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Fixed Income : Inflation pressure from energy, AI spending and tariffs has shifted the U.S. rate conversation from cuts to upside risk. Ninepoint remains low duration, while in credit markets, record new issuance is expected to keep pushing spreads wider.





: Inflation pressure from energy, AI spending and tariffs has shifted the U.S. rate conversation from cuts to upside risk. Ninepoint remains low duration, while in credit markets, record new issuance is expected to keep pushing spreads wider. Energy: Ninepoint believes energy equities still do not fully reflect the cash flow producers could generate if oil prices remain elevated after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, leaving a meaningful gap between current valuations and underlying fundamentals.





Ninepoint believes energy equities still do not fully reflect the cash flow producers could generate if oil prices remain elevated after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, leaving a meaningful gap between current valuations and underlying fundamentals. Global Equities: Momentum will continue into the second half, supported by AI capital spending and strong earnings. Despite macroeconomic stress, earnings remain the key driver of market returns.





Momentum will continue into the second half, supported by AI capital spending and strong earnings. Despite macroeconomic stress, earnings remain the key driver of market returns. Metals & Mining: Government efforts to secure supply chains, build strategic stockpiles and invest in defence are reinforcing demand for critical minerals and industrial metals. Ninepoint also sees attractive valuations in silver equities and believes the multi-year bull cycle for gold remains intact.





Government efforts to secure supply chains, build strategic stockpiles and invest in defence are reinforcing demand for critical minerals and industrial metals. Ninepoint also sees attractive valuations in silver equities and believes the multi-year bull cycle for gold remains intact. Infrastructure: The ongoing electrification of the global economy, along with the push for new infrastructure projects in the interest of national security, should drive years of above-trend spending on critical infrastructure projects both in Canada and around the world.





The ongoing electrification of the global economy, along with the push for new infrastructure projects in the interest of national security, should drive years of above-trend spending on critical infrastructure projects both in Canada and around the world. Digital Assets: Ninepoint believes that crypto has crossed the line from speculative technology to financial infrastructure. The institutions that were once its loudest skeptics – banks, asset managers, exchanges, and payment networks – are now its biggest adopters.





To learn more, download the complete report here: Ninepoint 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook.

About Ninepoint Partners LP



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

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Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”).

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