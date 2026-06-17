SWYM Delivers AI-Powered Supply Shaping at Scale Through Cross-SSP Containerization

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWYM.ai, the AI decisioning platform helping brands and agencies optimize media supply before the bid, today announced a new cross-SSP bidstream access solution that enables buyers to deploy intelligent supply shaping across 10 leading SSPs through a single platform. SWYM is leveraging containerized deployments with top supply partners including Index Exchange, Magnite, Media.net, OpenX, and PubMatic; in-process deployments with Equativ and Nexxen; and API and real-time data integrations with Google Ad Manager, InMobi, and Xandr. As containerized access expands and client needs evolve, SWYM expects to transition additional integrations into container-based deployments.

As programmatic supply continues to fragment across exchanges and supply paths, buyers face growing challenges in evaluating inventory quality, pricing, and performance consistently without adding operational complexity. SWYM addresses this by bringing AI-driven decisioning directly into SSP infrastructure, allowing advertiser intelligence to influence supply selection before the bid. Through a single, scalable decisioning layer, buyers can optimize inventory quality, bid selection, pricing, and supply path efficiency across partners with greater transparency and control.

“OpenX’s fully cloud-based infrastructure was built for this kind of real-time decisioning at scale. By running custom decisioning in our exchange, buyers can apply AI-driven intelligence before the bid, reduce wasted spend, and optimize toward outcomes without disrupting their existing workflows,” said Joel Meyer, CTO, OpenX. “SWYM is one of the first partners to tap into containerization on our platform, and we see this as an important step in bringing decisioning closer to supply to deliver more value for buyers.”

"The industry is increasingly recognizing the value of containerization as a foundation for faster, more intelligent decisioning in programmatic advertising. Through Index Cloud, we're helping lead that evolution by providing the infrastructure partners need to deploy and scale innovative solutions within the supply path,” said Michael Richardson, Vice President of Product at Index Exchange. “We're excited to support companies like SWYM that are leveraging this model to help buyers operate more efficiently, make smarter decisions, and unlock greater value from programmatic advertising."

“We’re pleased to partner with SWYM to help buyers activate AI-driven supply optimization within their existing media workflows,” said Mike Dupree Senior Vice President, Demand at Magnite. “By combining SWYM’s decisioning capabilities with Magnite’s curation technology and broad omnichannel scale, including premium CTV inventory, buyers can bring more intelligence to advertising decisions and drive greater efficiency and performance across campaigns.”

Unlike traditional deal configurations, SWYM continuously learns from campaign outcomes and adapts its decisioning in real time. The platform analyzes performance signals and automatically adjusts how inventory is evaluated, prioritized, and routed to help buyers achieve their unique KPI goals. By operating directly within SSP infrastructure, SWYM can apply those insights before bid requests reach the DSP, enabling faster optimization, greater transparency and control, and a more efficient approach to shaping inventory before the bid.

Containerized access across multiple SSPs enables SWYM to evaluate competing inventory opportunities in real time. Because the same impression is often available through multiple supply paths at different prices, fees, and levels of quality, SWYM can identify the most efficient route that meets performance objectives. This helps buyers reduce duplication, minimize unnecessary costs, and improve media efficiency while ensuring higher-quality inventory reaches bidding systems on every auction opportunity. The result is a more transparent, efficient, and advertiser-controlled approach to programmatic buying.

"The future of programmatic isn't just better bidding, it's smarter supply," said Ravi Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of SWYM. "Cross-SSP bidstream access enables us to bring AI-driven decisioning closer to where supply decisions are made, helping buyers optimize inventory quality, efficiency, and performance through a single platform."

About SWYM.ai

SWYM.ai is redefining programmatic media by giving brands and agencies full control over how their media is sourced, curated, and optimized. Built for both the supply and demand sides, SWYM analyzes bidstream data, supply paths, audience context, and DSP behavior to identify and activate higher-quality inventory before the bid. By simplifying the supply chain and improving the quality of bid requests DSPs receive, SWYM helps clients execute transparent, data-driven media strategies across display, video, CTV, and commerce. The platform integrates with every major DSP and SSP to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient programmatic outcomes.

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Emily Riley

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