INDROTEK Engages CORE IR for Public Relations, Shareholder Communications, and Social Media Management

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDROTEK Inc., an autonomous systems company operating across defense, critical infrastructure and commercial markets, today announced that it has retained CORE IR to lead its investor relations and strategic communications initiatives, supporting the Company's efforts to enhance market visibility, strengthen stakeholder engagement and advance its capital markets strategy.

Indrotek CEO Darren Miller commented, "We believe CORE IR's integrated communications approach will play an important role in helping us articulate the strength of our platform, our execution strategy and the opportunities ahead. As we continue to execute on our growth strategy and prepare for our anticipated transition to the public markets, we remain focused on increasing awareness of Indrotek's unique combination of AI, robotics, autonomous systems and communications technologies. We look forward to working with CORE IR to communicate our long-term vision and engage effectively with investors, partners and key stakeholders."

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Indrotek, conveying Indrotek’ solutions, business model, and development plans to target audiences, and providing public relations and digital communications services. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations, Digital communications, and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging effective investment, growth, and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

"Indrotek represents a compelling combination of advanced technologies, experienced leadership and significant market opportunity," said Scott Gordon, Co-Founder and President of CORE IR. "As the Company advances toward its next stage of growth, our objective is to help ensure its story is communicated with clarity, consistency and credibility while fostering meaningful engagement with investors, partners and key stakeholders. We look forward to working alongside the Indrotek team to build a communications platform that supports its long-term strategic objectives."

About CORE IR

CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in institutional and retail investor relations, integrated public relations, corporate and digital communications, and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated investor relations, public relations, and digital communications solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

About INDROTEK

INDROTEK is a Vancouver-based group of robotics companies (including InDro Robotics, Bravo Zulu, and Stratocom) that designs, integrates and operates AI-powered air and ground systems for defence, critical infrastructure and commercial customers. The group develops cutting-edge autonomous systems for customers such as government agencies and critical infrastructure operators. INDROTEK’s mission is to bridge commercial and defense technology needs while adhering to all regulatory and security requirements.

Contact: For further information, please visit www.INDROTEK.com or contact investor relations at IR@INDROTEK.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that include (among others) prevailing market conditions, access to capital, regulatory approvals, continued government spending on defense technologies, and INDROTEK’s ability to execute its business strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions, interest rates, defense procurement priorities, regulatory developments, competition, technology adoption rates, and general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements made herein are made as of the date hereof, and INDROTEK undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Enhanced Disclaimer & Risk Language

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Assumptions and Limitations

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions, which include prevailing market conditions, regulatory approvals, access to capital, and continued government spending on defence technologies. These assumptions may prove inaccurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Risk Factors

Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as:

Changes in global or domestic economic conditions, interest rates, and capital market liquidity.

Variability in government procurement priorities and defence budgets.

Regulatory developments and compliance requirements in Canada and other jurisdictions.

Competitive pressures, technology adoption rates, and operational execution risks.

Geopolitical events and supply chain disruptions.

Market conditions and demand for INDROTEK’s products and services.

No Offer or Solicitation

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of INDROTEK in any jurisdiction. Any potential offering will be made only by means of a prospectus or other offering document prepared and filed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Updates and Legal Obligations

INDROTEK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should review all filings available on SEDAR+ and consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

Corporate Communications — INDROTEK

IR@INDROTEK.com | +1 (800) 531-3541

www.INDROTEK.com | INDROTEK News: www.INDROTEK.com/news