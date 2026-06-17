Koddi Expands Commerce Media Access Through New Search Ads 360 Integration

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced a new integration with Search Ads 360 (SA360), enabling advertisers to seamlessly access and activate commerce media campaigns across Koddi’s retailer ecosystem directly within SA360. As Google's enterprise search management platform, SA360 helps agencies and marketers efficiently manage large-scale campaigns across multiple publishers and media channels.

The integration creates a new access point for advertisers looking to unify onsite and offsite inventory, paid search, Google Shopping, display and commerce media activations within a single platform.

“Commerce media is rapidly becoming a core component of modern digital advertising strategies,” said Nicholas Ward, president and co-founder of Koddi. “As the sector matures, integrations like this are helping advertisers seamlessly extend paid search strategies into commerce media while giving retailers access to new sources of demand and creating a more connected, interoperable ecosystem.”

Through the integration, advertisers can activate campaigns across the Koddi-powered retailer platform using the same workflows they already use to manage Google accounts and search campaigns. In addition, SA360 pulls comprehensive reporting for onsite commerce media campaigns, enabling advertisers to analyze and optimize performance across channels in one centralized view.

The integration also supports Koddi’s broader SSP open demand strategy by helping retailers unlock new advertiser demand and diversify media investment flowing into commerce media environments Specifically, the integration helps provide brands control and transparency through unified measurement of conversions and commerce outcome, making it easy for brands to align media spend directly with consumer purchase behavior.

As retailers and advertisers continue seeking more streamlined ways to connect media, measurement, and commerce outcomes, integrations that reduce fragmentation and improve interoperability will play an increasingly important role in the future of digital advertising.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading commerce media platform powering the world's most ambitious media networks and brands. Built on first-party data, cutting-edge agentic decisioning, and over a decade of experience powering billions in media spend, Koddi enables enterprises across commerce verticals to launch and scale media networks, drive smarter monetization, and deliver next-generation consumer experiences. Koddi partners include Babylist, Booking.com, Cars.com, Fanatics, Gopuff, Grubhub, Kohl's, Kroger, and many more. Learn more at koddi.com.