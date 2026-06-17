CORDELL & CORDELL UNVEILS LARGEST-EVER SUMMER LAW ASSOCIATE CLASS OF 22, INDICATING GROWTH OF FAMILY LAW PRACTICE

St. Louis, Mo., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm, proudly announced its largest Summer Associate Program cohort to date. Following a rigorous selection process, the firm welcomed a record-breaking class of 22 elite law students into its intensive, ten-week residency. The 2026 cohort represents a significant expansion of the firm’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of legal talent, double the size of last year’s class, with associates stationed across ten host offices in eight states from coast to coast.

The scale of this year’s program underscores its growing reputation. More than 850 high-achieving law students from the nation’s top programs vied for a spot in this year's class. Each applicant went through multiple interviews with Cordell & Cordell’s recruitment team. For these 22 selected individuals, the program serves as a bridge to their professional futures. The path from associate to advocate is well-proven at Cordell & Cordell: of last year’s 11-student cohort, an impressive eight will transition into full-time roles with the firm upon passing the bar.

The 2026 summer associates will be assigned to the following Cordell & Cordell offices:

Baltimore, Md.: Alexis Fletcher, Hope Steger

Alexis Fletcher, Hope Steger Cincinnati, Ohio: Emma Kahmann, Chloe Rohlman

Emma Kahmann, Chloe Rohlman Columbus, Ohio: Lauren Dula, Jordyn Fearon

Lauren Dula, Jordyn Fearon Dallas, Texas: Katie Elliott, Nikiay Sharp

Katie Elliott, Nikiay Sharp Denver, Colo.: Cindy Duong, Jordan Strathmann

Cindy Duong, Jordan Strathmann Edina, Minn.: Jacob Heimberger, Paige Hoefer

Jacob Heimberger, Paige Hoefer Philadelphia, Pa.: Kayla Clare, Nick Fastuca, Reagyn Powers

Kayla Clare, Nick Fastuca, Reagyn Powers Pittsburgh, Pa.: Madilyn Cianci, Halle Gregory, Joseph Romano,

Madilyn Cianci, Halle Gregory, Joseph Romano, St. Louis, Mo.: Cierra Mitchell, Caroline Piatt

Cierra Mitchell, Caroline Piatt Tampa, Fla.: Michael Anne Pace, Bailey Wilkins

Unlike traditional internships, the Cordell & Cordell Summer Associate program is an immersive, real-world environment for high-stakes family law. Under the direct mentorship of the firm’s most seasoned litigators, associates dive into every facet of practice, from high-level case research and document drafting to attending courtroom proceedings and client intake sessions. Some may even have the opportunity to speak in a courtroom setting. The senior leadership at Cordell & Cordell created a comprehensive curriculum designed to transform these students into versatile, battle-ready legal professionals by the end of their ten-week tenure.

“Family law is one of the most human-centered practices in the legal profession, so it’s vital for the next generation of attorneys to gain real-world experience in all aspects as early as possible," said Lisa Karges, Executive Partner at Cordell & Cordell. "These 22 future attorneys in our Summer Associate Program are learning more than family law in each state where we practice. They’re learning how to sit across from someone on the hardest day of their life, listen, ask the right questions, and deliver compassionate, personalized counsel that each client needs. We're proud to invest in that kind of development, and we're excited to see what this class brings to our clients and our firm.”

For more information about Cordell & Cordell’s family law services, visit cordellcordell.com. For more information on the firm’s career opportunities, visit our careers page.

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