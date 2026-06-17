Virtuozzo Storage Achieves Veeam Ready Status to Support Trusted Data Resilience and Services

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, a leader in AI infrastructure system software, today announced that Virtuozzo Storage has achieved Veeam® Ready status from Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust company and is now listed in the Veeam Ready database as a certified object storage target for Veeam products. As organizations expand cloud adoption and AI initiatives while facing escalating security and compliance pressures, trust in data – knowing it is protected, recoverable, and controlled – has become foundational to operations.

Virtuozzo Storage is now compatible with Veeam products’ object storage features and has successfully completed Veeam interoperability and performance testing requirements as part of the Veeam Ready program for use as an object storage backup target.

The achievement enables joint customers to use Virtuozzo Storage as a Veeam Ready certified backup repository while continuing to leverage existing Veeam backup and recovery workflows, tools, and operational processes.

For service providers, the integration creates new opportunities to deliver Backup-as-a-Service offerings on infrastructure they already operate, helping reduce platform sprawl while improving infrastructure utilization and service profitability. Virtuozzo Infrastructure enables providers to run virtualization, AI, cloud services, and Veeam-based backup storage on the same software-defined platform – supporting a more resilient and controlled data architecture.

“Veeam has built one of the most trusted ecosystems in data protection, and achieving Veeam Ready status is an important milestone for Virtuozzo,” said Ivan Lukovnikov, Chief Product Officer at Virtuozzo. “Service providers can now offer Veeam-based services on infrastructure they already operate, reducing complexity while creating new revenue opportunities. At the same time, customers gain confidence that their backup data is stored on a certified object storage target supporting data resilience and control as a foundation for Data and AI Trust.”

“Organizations are looking for flexible infrastructure choices that allow them to modernize their environments without changing the data resilience strategies they already rely on,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “Veeam is built for the reality where identity, data, security, and AI are inseparable, and the Veeam Ready program helps customers and partners deploy with confidence. By achieving Veeam Ready status, Virtuozzo has demonstrated interoperability for supported object storage use cases, giving service providers and customers confidence when using Virtuozzo Storage as part of a resilient backup and recovery architecture.”

Virtuozzo Storage was certified as an object storage target for use with the Veeam Data Platform, including:

Veeam Backup & Replication v13

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 v8

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows v13

Veeam Agent for Linux v13

Veeam Agent for Mac v13

The Veeam Ready program evaluates partner solutions for interoperability with Veeam technologies, helping customers deploy with confidence and strengthen Data and AI Trust through resilient, certified data protection architectures. Virtuozzo Storage is a scalable S3-compatible storage platform optimized for backup repositories, long-term data retention, AI workloads, and cloud-native applications. Built into the Virtuozzo Infrastructure System, it enables providers to deliver storage and compute services from the same environment without requiring separate storage platforms or backup appliances, helping reduce infrastructure costs and operational overhead.

By keeping backup repositories on provider-controlled infrastructure, Virtuozzo Storage helps providers maintain greater control over performance, data location, and service delivery while reducing dependence on third-party public cloud storage. This creates opportunities to offer sovereign backup services, premium recovery SLAs, and differentiated disaster recovery solutions.

Key benefits for service providers include:

Launch Veeam-compatible Backup-as-a-Service offerings on a certified object storage target

Keep backup data on provider-controlled infrastructure to support sovereignty and residency requirements

Increase infrastructure utilization by running compute and backup storage on the same platform

Reduce dependence on third-party public cloud storage

Support recovery objectives by keeping backup repositories closer to production workloads

Improve service margins through infrastructure consolidation and operational efficiency

As organizations migrate from traditional virtualization platforms, demand continues to grow for infrastructure that combines compute, storage, networking, and backup services within a single architecture. Virtuozzo Infrastructure addresses this requirement through a unified software-defined platform designed to simplify operations, improve resource utilization, and reduce total cost of ownership.

More information about the Virtuozzo Storage integration is available in the Veeam Ready database. Additional solution information is available at www.virtuozzo.com/high-performance-storage/.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leader in infrastructure system software for AI. We offer a next-generation operating system, orchestration, and management to service providers, SaaS companies, and the enterprise. Virtuozzo provides mainframe-like performance, reliability, and security while dramatically lowering overall cost and complexity. For more, visit https://virtuozzo.com.