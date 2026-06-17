StepStone and PitchBook Launch Deal-Level Benchmarking Solution, Adding StepStone's Institutional-Grade Fund and Deal Performance Data to PitchBook's Private Markets Intelligence 

Now generally available: deal-level performance and operating metrics from SPI by StepStone, delivered directly within PitchBook workflows

Gives fund managers, investors, and service providers granular, apples-to-apples benchmarking across private equity buyout, venture capital and growth equity, and infrastructure

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading private market investment firm, and PitchBook, a leading private capital markets intelligence provider and Morningstar company (Nasdaq: MORN), today announced the general availability of SPI Deal Benchmarking, the deal-level benchmarking solution first unveiled in the firms’ May 2026 partnership. The solution is now live and accessible to fund managers and service providers through the PitchBook platform as a standalone offering, and to investors through SPI by StepStone.

The solution brings institutional-grade, deal-level benchmarking into PitchBook users' existing workflows for the first time, pairing SPI by StepStone's performance and operating metrics with PitchBook's private capital data, research, and AI-powered tools. All outputs are aggregated and anonymized to protect fund manager and deal confidentiality.

“When we announced this partnership, our goal was to give all market participants a fundamentally clearer view of granular trends within private markets and how performance is actually generated,” said Tyler Johnson, Partner and Chief Technology Officer at StepStone Group. “With today’s launch, that capability is now in their hands. Investors can compare deal performance and operating metrics across several dimensions, analyze track records, and unlock insights that sharpen every stage of their decision-making—all without leaving the tools they already use.”

“Fund managers have told us they need benchmarking that goes deeper than high-level fund comparisons and lives inside their existing workflows,” said Joanna McGinley, EVP of Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at PitchBook. “That’s exactly what we’re delivering today. By enabling access to StepStone’s deal- and operating-level benchmarks, we’re giving the market a more integrated, transparent way to evaluate performance, support fundraising and underwriting, and navigate an increasingly complex environment.”

What’s now available

Enhanced deal-level analytics: A flexible analytics interface to report performance, exposure, deployment, operating metrics, and value creation analysis for private market deals—drawing on the combined deal and company classification databases of StepStone and PitchBook. Users can filter and report across strategy, industry, geography, size, and time period, with all outputs aggregated and anonymized.

A flexible analytics interface to report performance, exposure, deployment, operating metrics, and value creation analysis for private market deals—drawing on the combined deal and company classification databases of StepStone and PitchBook. Users can filter and report across strategy, industry, geography, size, and time period, with all outputs aggregated and anonymized. Clearer insight into performance drivers: Deal-level (vs. fund-level) analysis enables apples-to-apples comparisons, helping investors distinguish alpha from beta across their managers and portfolios.

Deal-level (vs. fund-level) analysis enables apples-to-apples comparisons, helping investors distinguish alpha from beta across their managers and portfolios. Rigorous deal underwriting & analysis: Detailed performance, valuation, and capital structure data supports more rigorous underwriting and better-informed investment decisions.

Detailed performance, valuation, and capital structure data supports more rigorous underwriting and better-informed investment decisions. Improved investor relations & investment strategy: More granular benchmarks help fund managers articulate and quantify their differentiators, strengthening transparency for fundraising and reporting and informing go-forward strategy.

More granular benchmarks help fund managers articulate and quantify their differentiators, strengthening transparency for fundraising and reporting and informing go-forward strategy. To learn more, click here.





About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2026, StepStone was responsible for approximately $885 billion of total capital, including $233 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes. For more information, visit StepStone Group.

StepStone Group Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

+1 (212) 351-6106

Media:

Maggie Duffy / Harper Clark, Edelman

StepStone@edifi-dje.com

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity. Founded in 2007, PitchBook serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as a leading source of private capital market intelligence, with over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. Since 2016, PitchBook has been a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com.