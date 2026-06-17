Temenos Named Best-Selling Core Banking Provider for 21st Consecutive Year

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it was ranked the best-selling provider in 15 categories in the 2026 IBS Intelligence Annual Sales League Table (SLT), including #1 in Core Banking for the 21st consecutive year.

Temenos also ranked #1 in Payments, Risk Management, Treasury & Risk Management, Digital-only Banks and all Islamic Banking categories. It also ranked #1 for Geographic Spread, was named a Regional Leader in North America, and secured the top regional position in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and LATAM.

Based on independently verified deal data, the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table provides one of the clearest measures of commercial success in the industry. Temenos’ two decades of leadership in core banking, alongside #1 positions across other major banking categories, demonstrate the breadth of its business and its enduring strength.

Will Moroney, Chief Revenue Officer, Temenos, commented: “These results reinforce Temenos’ position as the clear leader across our core markets. They reflect the trust banks place in Temenos to deliver mission-critical technology at scale, with the depth of functionality and expertise needed to support complex transformation. We are particularly proud to be recognized as a Regional Leader in North America, reflecting the momentum we continue to build in this important market.”

Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research Platforms at IBS Intelligence, said: “Congratulations to Temenos for its exceptional performance at the SLT 2026 Awards. Its performance across multiple categories reflects the scale, breadth, and consistency of its banking technology portfolio. With long-running consecutive wins, Temenos continues to demonstrate its ability to support financial institutions across geographies, business lines, and transformation priorities.”