Progressive Reports May 2026 Results

 | Source: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended May 31, 2026:

 May 
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2026
 2025
 Change 
Net premiums written$7,027 $6,634 6 % 
Net premiums earned$7,361 $6,715 10 % 
Net income$1,445 $1,065 36 % 
Per share available to common shareholders$2.47 $1.81 36 % 
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$215 $211 2 % 
Combined ratio 82.1  86.9 (4.8)pts. 
Average diluted equivalent common shares 584.2  587.7 (1)% 
           


 May 31, 
(thousands; unaudited)
2026 2025 % Change 
Policies in Force      
Personal Lines      
Agency – auto11,172 10,341 8 
Direct – auto16,715 15,089 11 
Special lines7,234 6,787 7 
Property3,632 3,601 1 
    Total Personal Lines38,753 35,818 8 
Commercial Lines1,217 1,184 3 
Total39,970 37,002 8 
       
       

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is a leading seller of personal auto, commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers in the United States. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Julianna Paterra
(231) 600-3060
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation 
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive May 2026 Complete Earnings Release


Attachments

May 2026
GlobeNewswire

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