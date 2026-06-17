Coverys Elects Insurance Executive Michael L. Boguski to Board of Directors

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverys, a leading provider of medical professional liability (MPL) insurance and healthcare risk management services, today announced the election of Michael L. Boguski to the Medical Professional Mutual Insurance Company (Coverys) Board of Directors.

Boguski brings nearly four decades of insurance industry and executive leadership experience, along with more than 25 years of board service. His expertise spans strategic and financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, underwriting operations, and corporate governance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our Board of Directors,” said Joseph Murphy, president and CEO of Coverys. “Michael brings a wealth of insurance industry leadership experience and a distinguished track record in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital management, and public company governance. With more than 25 years of board experience and deep expertise across the commercial casualty market, he will provide valuable insight as Coverys continues to execute its long-term strategy and support the healthcare community.”

Boguski retired in December 2023 as president of the Specialty P&C Division at ProAssurance, where he oversaw strategy, operations, and culture for a national professional and products liability business. Over his career, he spent 17 years in the public markets including CEO of Eastern Insurance Holdings, Inc. (EIHI) and president of Eastern Alliance Insurance Group. His experience includes executive oversight of approximately $800 million in insurance transactions, including public offerings, private equity financings, and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to his executive leadership experience, Boguski has served on numerous domestic and international insurance company boards, including Eastern Insurance Holdings, Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, ProAssurance operating subsidiaries, Podiatric Insurance Company of America (PICA), Medmarc, and Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. He also served as board chair of Eastern/Inova Re, Ltd., the company’s captive insurance operation.

“I am honored to join the Coverys Board of Directors,” said Boguski. “Coverys has earned a strong reputation for protecting healthcare providers and helping organizations navigate risk in an increasingly complex environment. I am excited to work with the board and executive leadership team to assist in building on the current operating momentum and contribute to the future success of the organization.”

Boguski holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Bloomsburg University and completed the Executive Development & Leadership Program at the Wharton School of Business. He holds the CPCU designation and has been recognized as an Ernst & Young Central Eastern Pennsylvania Entrepreneur of the Year finalist. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Bloomsburg University Foundation Board.

To learn more about Coverys, visit https://www.coverys.com .

About Coverys

With approximately $3.8 billion in assets, Coverys is a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance, employer stop loss insurance, and value-based care risk protection insurance for medical practitioners and health systems. Coverys provides a full range of healthcare liability insurance options, advanced risk analytics, and best-in-class risk mitigation and education resources to help clients anticipate, identify, and manage risk to reduce errors and improve outcomes.

Media Contact

Coverys PR

MERGECoverysPRTeam@mergeworld.com