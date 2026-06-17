Precision Neuroscience™ Wins 2026 Webby Award; Earns Back-to-Back Fast Company World Changing Ideas Honor

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, has received two honors: a 2026 Webby Award and recognition on Fast Company's World Changing Ideas list.

The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), honor excellence on the internet across categories including apps & software, video, and AI. This year's award recognizes Precision for its Layer 7 cortical interface and its potential to restore communication for people living with paralysis. This is the second consecutive year that Precision has been named to Fast Company's World Changing Ideas list, which honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing issues—from sustainability initiatives and AI developments to pursuits of social equity.

Both organizations recognized Precision for its flagship device: a high-resolution, minimally invasive, non-penetrating surface electrode array that can be safely removed and upgraded. The device is designed to help people living with paralysis caused by conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, and ALS regain a measure of independence by creating a direct connection between the brain and external devices.

"This technology exists to give people back the ability to communicate, work, and connect with the world around them," said Michael Mager, CEO of Precision Neuroscience. “That’s an ambitious goal, and it requires progress across science, engineering, medicine, and patient care. We’re grateful to see that work recognized and motivated to keep pushing the field forward.”

Layer 7 conforms gently to the surface of the brain, where 1,024 thin-film electrodes capture electrical signals. Precision’s AI software decodes that neural data in real time and translates the brain’s electrical signals into digital outputs that enable thought-based control of a digital interface. For a person who has lost the ability to speak or move their hands, that could mean going from being effectively shut out of the digital world to operating a computer or mobile device with ease.

“Precision Neuroscience isn’t just shaping the internet—they’re redefining it,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This honor celebrates the fearless creativity and sharp execution that make their work an unmistakable force online.”



In April 2025, Precision received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Layer 7 device for recording, monitoring, and stimulating electrical activity on the brain's cortical surface for up to 30 days — the first clearance granted to a company developing a wireless brain–computer interface. To date, Precision has implanted the device in more than 90 patients across multiple health systems.

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .

Media Contact

media@precisionneuro.io



About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc.



About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).