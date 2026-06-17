Zenity and Carahsoft Bring AI Agent Security and Governance to Federal, State and Local Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenity , a leading security and governance platform for AI agents, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Zenity’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

AI agents are rapidly gaining the ability to access systems, make decisions and take actions on behalf of users. Across Government agencies, these autonomous systems are increasingly interacting with sensitive data, mission-critical workflows and public services. Yet most organizations lack visibility into where agents are deployed, what they can access and how they behave once operational.

Zenity enables agencies to discover AI agents across SaaS applications, cloud environments and endpoints, understand what those agents can access and enforce controls when agent behavior creates risk or violates policy.

“Government agencies are entering a new era where software no longer just responds to instructions, it takes action. The challenge is no longer securing AI models alone but governing the agents that use them. Through our partnership with Carahsoft, agencies gain visibility into AI agent activity and the ability to enforce policy before autonomous actions create operational or security risk.” said Seth Nylund, GM of Public Sector at Zenity.

Through Carahsoft’s extensive Public Sector ecosystem and contract vehicles, agencies will have streamlined access to Zenity’s capabilities through established procurement pathways.

“As AI agents become embedded in Government operations, agencies require more than visibility. They need governance, security and policy enforcement aligned with emerging frameworks and mandates. Zenity provides a differentiated approach to managing AI agent risk, making it a strong addition to our AI solutions portfolio.” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.

Zenity’s platform supports a unified national AI policy framework, helping agencies operationalize guidance from NIST, OWASP Agentic Security Initiative and Federal AI directives. By delivering continuous discovery, posture management, runtime protection and policy enforcement across environments, Zenity enables agencies to reduce risk while accelerating mission outcomes.

Together, Zenity, Carahsoft and its reseller partners are helping agencies adopt AI agents with the visibility, governance and control required to realize the benefits of autonomous systems without introducing unacceptable risk.

Zenity’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or Zenity@carahsoft.com ; or learn more about Zenity’s solutions here .

About Zenity

Zenity is the first security and governance platform purpose-built for AI agents, spanning SaaS, home- grown platforms (Cloud), and end-user devices (Endpoint). Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, Zenity helps security teams confidently adopt AI by delivering defense in depth with full-lifecycle coverage: from agent discovery and posture management to real-time detection, inline prevention, and response. With an agent-centric approach that prioritizes how agents behave, what they access, and which tools they invoke, Zenity eliminates blind spots and enforces consistent policy and controls across environments so organizations can innovate with AI, without compromising security. Learn more at www.zenity.io .

Contact

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About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .