Netskope Enables MSPs to Generate Revenue Faster with Launch of New Catalyst MSP/SP Program and Netskope Partner Orchestrator

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today launched the Netskope Catalyst MSP/SP Program, a comprehensive partner enablement platform built around partners’ go-to-market needs, and the ability to sell Netskope SASE services with flexible, simplified pricing models. Central to the Catalyst MSP/SP Program is the new Netskope Partner Orchestrator, a self-service solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to generate revenue faster and expedite every stage of the customer lifecycle, from planning to customer-ready production environments.

The MSP market is rapidly responding as enterprises seek more cybersecurity services and expertise to safeguard their AI roadmaps. There is also a growing preference for unified platforms that manage every aspect of SASE delivery. By 2028, 50% of new SASE deployments are expected to be based on a single-vendor SASE platform, up from 30% in 2025.1 These changing market dynamics mean service providers are seeking more competitive advantages, easier ways to grow their revenue, and the ability to onboard customers faster.

“MSPs need more than technology; they need partnership solutions built around modern business requirements,” said Parag Thakore, Chief Product Officer, SASE, Netskope. “With Catalyst, Netskope is delivering exactly that: simplified and flexible pricing with 24x7 support included, sub-15-minute tenant provisioning through Netskope Partner Orchestrator, license portability, new Netskope SASE Associate and SASE Specialist accreditations, and marketing support. This is everything MSPs need to onboard faster, operate leaner, and grow their customer base — in one program."

The Netskope Catalyst MSP/SP Program is engineered around how service providers actually run their business: at scale, across multiple customers, with the speed, control, and economics that drive profitable growth. Catalyst's three partner tiers — Foundation, Ascent, and Summit — unlock progressively greater benefits across all six pillars, providing partners with the right resources at every stage of their growth journey. Partner benefits include:

Partner Orchestrator. A self-service multi-tenant orchestrator for the full SASE and AI product suite that quickly provisions production-ready customer environments. Fine-grained access controls support unlimited partner tiers, allowing MSPs to onboard system integrators, sub-partners and resellers beneath them, each scoped to exactly what they need — and no more.

A self-service multi-tenant orchestrator for the full SASE and AI product suite that quickly provisions production-ready customer environments. Fine-grained access controls support unlimited partner tiers, allowing MSPs to onboard system integrators, sub-partners and resellers beneath them, each scoped to exactly what they need — and no more. Pricing & Packaging. Flexible, simplified pricing with programmatic discounts and 24x7 support included — giving MSPs predictable economics from day one. License portability allows MSPs to move licenses between customers instantly — no ticket, no approval cycle.

Flexible, simplified pricing with programmatic discounts and 24x7 support included — giving MSPs predictable economics from day one. License portability allows MSPs to move licenses between customers instantly — no ticket, no approval cycle. Deployment & Support. Partner Assist deal support scaled to partner tier, so MSPs don’t have to navigate customer challenges alone.

Partner Assist deal support scaled to partner tier, so MSPs don’t have to navigate customer challenges alone. Training. Fast-path to proficiency and rapid onboarding with both new e-learning and instructor-led training including Netskope Sales Core, Netskope SASE Associate and Netskope SASE Specialist accreditations that build credibility and differentiate partners in the market.

Fast-path to proficiency and rapid onboarding with both new e-learning and instructor-led training including Netskope Sales Core, Netskope SASE Associate and Netskope SASE Specialist accreditations that build credibility and differentiate partners in the market. Sales & Marketing. Marketing support, co-branded campaigns and Partner Summit access to fuel MSP pipeline growth.

Marketing support, co-branded campaigns and Partner Summit access to fuel MSP pipeline growth. Operations. Streamlined delivery via service creation workshops, a unified partner portal, and deal protection that keeps partner-sourced opportunities secure.

“Our customers are experiencing the power of the Netskope One platform sooner with the infrastructure and partner self-service model that Netskope has built. We are now able to activate a new customer and provision an array of critical SASE services for them in minutes, a process that historically takes up to weeks to complete,” said Bryan Hodges, VP of Operations, Configure, Inc. “As our customers’ needs evolve, we can seamlessly initiate more services on the Netskope One platform in quick succession. The byproduct is time savings and organic revenue creation. What Netskope has launched has our customers’ best interests and our business interests top of mind - a winning proposition and yet another reminder to us about the long-term value we see in this partnership.”

“Netskope has been a partner-centric business since our earliest days, and the introduction of Netskope Partner Orchestrator as a key component of our new Catalyst MSP/SP Program further demonstrates our commitment to our global partner ecosystem,” said Kristin Carnes, Vice President, Global Channel Programs and Strategy, Netskope. “We recognize that partner economics are changing, and for partners to rapidly scale their business, the operational cost per customer must also reduce at scale. What we’re introducing helps to speed up time-to-value and keeps service provider partners in full control the entire time.”

Netskope partners with the world’s largest managed service providers to help simplify how enterprises secure and accelerate their use of data, cloud, and AI applications to improve their overall cybersecurity posture. Collaborations to deliver integrated and fully managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Security Service Edge (SSE) solutions include relationships with BT , Deloitte , Macquarie Telecom , Orange , and more.

For more details on Netskope’s new Catalyst MSP/SP Program, including Netskope Partner Orchestrator, read the Netskope blog. Interested MSPs can also contact local Netskope sales and channel teams at netskope-msp@netskope.com .

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for the AI ecosystem inclusive of agents, applications, tools, LLMs, people, devices, and data. Thousands of customers, including more than 30 of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications – providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs. Learn more at netskope.com , Netskope.ai , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the demand for AI security solutions and single-vendor platforms. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to customer adoption of new solutions and the impact new offerings may have for customers.

Media Relations Contact:

press@netskope.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@netskope.com

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1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms, Jonathan Forest, Neil MacDonald, Dale Koeppen, 9 July 2025.