DoubleVerify Introduces DV Neura, the Dynamic AI Engine Powering the Future of Media Quality and Effectiveness

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, today introduced DV Neura™, the cognitive engine powering artificial intelligence across DV MAP™, the DV Media AdVantage Platform. As DV continues to invest in AI to reshape the future of digital advertising, DV Neura brings that strength to life by enabling more seamless access to customer insights and performance data through open agentic protocols and specialized agents. DV Neura powers faster, more accurate content classification and creates new channels for verification data delivery in agentic buying and optimization systems.

As part of today’s announcement, DV is introducing new capabilities that enable advertisers to access their DV data using their preferred conversational AI tools, supported by the Model Context Protocol (MCP) open standard. Clients can use Anthropic Claude today to connect with the DV Neura Insight Agent, which analyzes DV’s media quality and performance data to surface campaign insights and recommendations through natural-language interactions. Additional integrations with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and other leading AI assistants are expected to follow.

DV is also introducing the DV Neura Activation Agent, which will autonomously execute approved campaign changes within advertiser-defined guardrails and become available in Q3.

“Most of the innovation around agentic advertising remains trapped in silos, with AI-enabled features and point solutions disconnected from the broader advertiser opportunity and the core platform,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “DV Neura changes that by connecting DV’s AI-powered capabilities across our platform, from verification and content classification to performance optimization and outcomes measurement, while also enabling flexible, dynamic agentic workflows that connect insight with execution across the campaign lifecycle. We are helping define what agentic advertising should become: faster, smarter and built on transparency, trust and tangible results.”

“Healthcare marketers operate in some of the most complex advertising environments, where every decision must balance performance, compliance, brand suitability and consumer trust,” said Gina Whelehan, Group Director of Strategic Partnerships at Butler/Till. “We’re excited to work with DV to bring verification earlier into agentic advertising workflows and help shape how AI-powered campaign execution can operate in practice. DV Neura is helping our teams move faster and drive stronger outcomes while maintaining governance and accountability.”

DV Neura also enhances DV’s AI-powered products and solutions through a hybrid architecture that combines large language models, specialized machine learning and deterministic rules. In content classification, this approach helps DV interpret emerging topics and nuanced meaning across text, images, video and audio with greater speed, scale and consistency.

DV has increased its content classification output by nearly 300x, demonstrating how AI is expanding the depth and breadth of DV’s analysis. DV’s AI-powered capabilities are also driving measurable impact across media quality and performance. Since the beginning of the year, DV has monitored or blocked more than 500 million impressions across AI slop sites and other low-quality GenAI open web environments, while DV Scibids AI optimizes 25 billion impressions each month, helping advertisers improve efficiency and maximize outcomes.

“AI is changing how advertising operates, but it does not change what advertisers need most: transparency, control and measurable performance. DV Neura gives advertisers the intelligence and infrastructure to operate with confidence in a more automated, agent-driven world,” added Zagorski.

DV Neura is organized around four core pillars:

Media Intelligence: Uses advanced AI to stop fraud, filter AI slop and strengthen content classification, helping advertisers protect brand equity and improve media quality.

Adaptive Performance: Optimizes media investment through AI-powered bidding and measures business impact using MTA and incrementality.

Open Connectivity: Enables secure access to DV’s data, insights and capabilities through conversational AI, APIs, MCP integrations and ADCP support, connecting DV MAP with advertiser and partner workflows.

Agentic Execution: Connects insight with action through the DV Neura Insight Agent, which generates campaign insights and recommendations, and the DV Neura Activation Agent, which executes approved changes within advertiser-defined guardrails.

DV Neura builds on nearly two decades of innovation in media quality, performance optimization and outcomes measurement. Powered by DV’s proprietary data and extensive integrations across the open web, social, streaming TV and retail media, it brings trusted intelligence into campaign decisioning and execution to help brands protect and maximize their media investments with greater confidence, control and performance.

For more information about DV Neura, contact sales@doubleverify.com .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Chris Harihar

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com