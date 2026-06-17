Changes in the Management Board of subsidiary

The membership of the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar subsidiary Elenger Dystrybucja sp. z o.o. is changing. Dariusz Brzozowski, Vice President of the Management Board, submitted his resignation effective June 30, 2026, in connection with his retirement.

As of 30 June 2026, the Management Board of Elenger Dystrybucja sp. z o.o. will continue with two Management Board members Krysztof Noga and Grzegorz Jurga. Brief descriptions of the Management Board members’ professional backgrounds and the number of Infortar shares held by them are attached to this notice.





Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.76% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments